Wayne State cops use force to remove peaceful pro-Palestinian activists from campus

Police in riot gear resorted to violence to remove pro-Palestinian activists from Wayne State University campus early Thursday morning, tearing down a protest encampment and arresting about six peaceful demonstrators.

Campus police swarmed the encampment shortly before 6 a.m. after giving three warnings for activists to disperse.

Protesters, most of whom are tuition-paying students, complied with the demands and were forced to retreat to a public sidewalk just outside of campus along Warren Avenue. Police formed a line to prevent activists from returning to campus.

“There’s no riot here! Why are you in riot gear?” activists chanted.

Meanwhile, cops tore down Palestinian flags and knocked over tents, protest signs, tables, and boxes full of water bottles and food.

“Everyone was given ample warning,” university spokesman Matt Lockwood tells Metro Times. “Officers told everyone to clear out. We didn’t want anyone to get hurt.”

The raid came one week after activists set up the encampment and demanded that Wayne State divest from companies with links to Israel. On Memorial Day, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, joined protesters after WSU President Kimberly Espy set a deadline that evening for activists to abandon the encampment.

As rumors of an imminent raid circulated, about 200 protesters gathered at the encampment. On Tuesday morning, Tlaib, a Detroit Democrat, told police that she and the activists were not leaving.

At about the same time, the university canceled on-campus events and moved to remote classes, citing a “public safety issue.”

Only a couple dozen protesters were at the encampment when the raid occurred.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Wayne State University police faced off with protesters, demanding they leave campus.

At 6:30 a.m., activists marched on a public sidewalk to the southern edge of campus and were confronted by more police in riot gear. Cops demanded that the protesters leave campus. As the activists retreated as ordered, several cops wielding batons lunged at protesters, throwing them to the ground, pouncing on them, and threatening to use pepper spray. Several protesters were handcuffed and whisked away.

The cops’ decision to escalate the confrontation only stoked more anger.

“40,000 dead, and you’re arresting us instead!” protesters shouted at police, referencing the number of Palestinians killed by Israelis since the war began in October.

“Fuck your handcuffs, we’re not going anywhere,” the activists chanted.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling A Muslim activist yells at Wayne State University police, “40,000 dead, and you’re arresting us instead!”

Mohammed Abuelenain was sleeping in a tent in his pajamas when police ordered activists to leave Thursday morning.

“They came in the middle of the night when there was barely any of us,” Abuelenain tells Metro Times. “So it really shows they were being cowards for not showing up when we’re able to protect ourselves.”

Abuelenain says the activists are demanding more transparency from Wayne State.

“We’re protesting the genocide and Wayne State University’s investments in Israeli companies,” Abuelenain says. “And we are diverse. We want full disclosure, not simply what the endowments are and what possible percentages could be put into Israeli companies. We want full disclosure, and we want WSU PD to stop sending the chief of police to Israel to be trained by the [Israel Defense Forces].”

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Wayne State University police arrested several pro-Palestinian activists on Thursday morning.

In a statement Thursday morning, Espy says the decision to raid the encampment came after consulting the WSU Board of Governors, university leadership, and other community leaders.

“At Wayne State, we live by an unwavering set of values — including collaboration, integrity, diversity and inclusion — as well as a commitment to safety, security and equity for our entire campus community,” Espy said. “As president, I have a responsibility to uphold these values for all to live, learn and work.”

Espy added, “Since the encampment was established on May 23, it presented legal, health and safety, and operational challenges for our community. University leadership repeatedly engaged with occupants of the encampment.”

On April 26, pro-Palestinian activists turned out at a WSU Board of Governors meeting to demand divestment and began chanting, “We will not rest, until you divest.” Campus police, some in plain clothes, converged on protesters and pushed and yanked them out of the public meeting as they linked arms and continued to chant.

More than 100 faculty and staff members condemned the use of force.