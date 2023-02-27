Traverse City man pleads guilty to felony for his role in Jan. 6 insurrection

FBI
Luke Michael Lints, circled above, was charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
A Traverse City man accused of “violently” using a police shield to push back officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a felony count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.
Luke Michael Lints, 28, faces up to five years in prison.
The FBI arrested Lints on June 30.
Lints is among 23 Michigan residents to be charged for their involvement in the insurrection
According to the FBI, Lints joined a mob that pushed its way past police to breach the Capitol building. Video footage showed Lints “repeatedly engaged in a violent assault against multiple law enforcement officers” in a tunnel at the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace, an FBI agent wrote in a court filing.
“Lints can be seen holding a police shield and pushing back against police officers,” the FBI complaint states. “At one point, Lints uses the riot shield to prevent a law enforcement officer from closing a door to protect himself from the rioters.”
Since the Capitol riot, more than 985 people have been arrested nationwide. Of those, about 320 were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
