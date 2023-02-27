Traverse City man pleads guilty to felony for his role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Luke Michal Lints faces up to five years in prison

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 12:40 pm

Luke Michael Lints, circled above, was charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. - FBI
FBI
Luke Michael Lints, circled above, was charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

A Traverse City man accused of “violently” using a police shield to push back officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a felony count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Luke Michael Lints, 28, faces up to five years in prison.

The FBI arrested Lints on June 30.

Lints is among 23 Michigan residents to be charged for their involvement in the insurrection.

According to the FBI, Lints joined a mob that pushed its way past police to breach the Capitol building. Video footage showed Lints “repeatedly engaged in a violent assault against multiple law enforcement officers” in a tunnel at the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace, an FBI agent wrote in a court filing.

“Lints can be seen holding a police shield and pushing back against police officers,” the FBI complaint states. “At one point, Lints uses the riot shield to prevent a law enforcement officer from closing a door to protect himself from the rioters.”

Since the Capitol riot, more than 985 people have been arrested nationwide. Of those, about 320 were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Michigan man convicted of double murder was released from prison after new evidence surfaces

By Steve Neavling

Jeff Titus was released from prison after being convicted of a double murder in Kalamazoo County in 2002.

Mother sues Detroit charter school after teacher struck daughter with hockey stick

By Steve Neavling

The 11-year-old girl was struck with a metal hockey stick in gym class.

Judge orders Starbucks to stop firing union supporters after case in Ann Arbor

By Steve Neavling

Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks stores, alleges Starbucks fired more than 200 workers in retaliation for supporting union activities.

Lapointe: What if Michigan enforced the gun laws already on the books?

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: What if Michigan enforced the gun laws already on the books?

