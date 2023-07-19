To-go cocktails are now permanent, and Michigan colleges can sell booze at games

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just signed two bills that ought to make liquor lovers very happy

Wed, Jul 19, 2023

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com
Do you want that cocktail here, or to go?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills on July 18 that will make booze lovers happy: Alcohol sales at college stadiums and to-go cocktails are now both allowed in Michigan.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a temporary change to aid Michigan bars and restaurants allowed cocktails to be sold to-go. Many states passed similar laws, and many have since made the change permanent.

Michigan is now joining the crew, as the newly signed Senate Bill 0141 removes the sunset window for the state's to-go cocktail provisions, which was originally set for Jan. 1, 2026.

The effort received heavy bipartisan support, with very few votes against it from Michigan lawmakers.

Whitmer also signed Senate Bill 0247 yesterday, which will allow public universities to sell alcohol at college football, basketball, and hockey games. Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are among the last Big Ten schools to do so, with only Nebraska left to lift the ban, according to Sports Illustrated.

There are 100 days of the year when universities can apply for liquor licenses. Once they have one, the bill permits sales an hour before a game starts until the game ends.

Bars and restaurants are currently allowed to sell cocktails to-go until Dec. 31, 2025.

July 19, 2023

