The Metro Times Best of Detroit 2022 poll is now open!

click to enlarge Metro Times’ annual Best of Detroit Reader's Poll is now open.

You’ve heard what we have to say. Now it’s YOUR turn to tell us what you think about metro Detroit.

The Metro Times annual Best of Detroit Reader’s Poll is now open. You can vote for all the people, places, and things to do that make Detroit great across 300+ categories, including arts & entertainment, food & drink, goods & services, people & places, and sports & recreation.

Vote from now until October 5. Winners will be revealed in the Best of Detroit issue on November 16.

The poll can be found at vote.metrotimes.com.

A few things to know before you vote:

You must register and turn off pop-up blockers before voting. If you’re having trouble casting votes, you may need to clear your browser’s cache. Not sure how to do that? Follow instructions here.

All categories are up to publisher’s discretion; some category winners may not be published in the print issue, subject to space.

You may vote once per day, per email address, in as many categories as you like.

