Tamponpalooza event showcases local artists to raise feminine hygiene products for metro Detroit women in need

Tamponpalooza, an annual metro Detroit event created by Ken Brass in 2014, serves as a platform and fundraiser to address the need for feminine hygiene and hair care products among homeless and low-income women and girls.

Although Brass is not a woman himself, the local community organizer, who is also the host of Detroit’s Soundoff Sundays open mic night, started the event with the mission of using art to spread awareness about women’s health. Since its first event in 2015, Tamponpalooza has continued to grow with more donations and new sponsors each year.

This year’s installment is scheduled from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at the D Loft in Hamtramck.

Held during Women’s History Month, Tamponpalooza showcases women in various ways, featuring local women poets, singers, illustrators, and more. Among others, the upcoming event will include performances by Ari B, Beezy Brown, Bella Sweets, Chani the Hippie, Lucy Ghavalli, P Tha Poet, and Vee Marie. Plus, the night will be hosted by Detroit musician Kay Bae and radio host Melody Freshh. There will also be vendors selling an array of food, art, and handmade products.

Brass also collaborates with many women to organize and promote the event, including long-time sponsor and Detroit influencer Randi Rossario, who highlighted Tamponpalooza's significance in a recent Instagram video.

“Could you imagine not having pads or not having tampons? Some people don’t have to imagine it because it’s a reality,” Rossario said. “Every single year, my brother Ken and I do an event called Tamponpalooza with a bunch of other sponsors. It’s a fundraiser for female hygiene products. You’d be surprised how many people actually need this. So, if you in the metro Detroit area, please get with us.”

Admission to Tamponpalooza is free with the donation of essential items such as pads, tampons, hair brushes, shampoo, conditioner, undergarments, purses, diva cups, soap, body spray, and other basic supplies crucial for women’s well-being. Without a donation of products, attendees can instead contribute a monetary donation of $10 or more.

All proceeds support various shelters across metro Detroit, including the Detroit Rescue Mission, Alternative for Girls, South Oakland Shelter, and Creating Opportunities To Succeed.