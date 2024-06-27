Pro-Trump Michigan attorney loses spectacularly in yet another courtroom drama

Michigan “Kraken” lawyer Stefanie Lambert, who unsuccessfully tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Michigan and was later charged with improperly accessing voting equipment, has lost yet another court battle in her quest to prove baseless claims about voter fraud in the state.

Macomb County Circuit Judge Edward A. Servitto dismissed Lambert’s request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to obtain election records from local clerks that contain sensitive information, including voter history extract files from electronic pollbooks. Her legal claims are baseless, the judge ruled.

Last summer, Lambert sued 16 cities and townships, along with their clerks, to force them to disclose the information as she continued to peddle false conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson instructed the clerks to deny the FOIA requests based on exemptions in the public records law. Benson asked the clerks to redirect the FOIA request to her department, which could provide the information without the sensitive data.

Arguing the information from the clerks contained proprietary information and sensitive voter data, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a motion to intervene in the case on behalf of Benson.

In addition to dismissing the case, Servitto rejected Lambert’s argument that Benson lacked the authority to instruct the local clerks to deny the requests.

“I am grateful that the Court reaffirmed Secretary Benson’s authority to safeguard Michigan election records and to provide public data without compromising private, sensitive information,” Nessel said. “My office will always protect election security against those who have a blatant disregard for voter privacy.”

Lambert, a lawyer from South Lyon, has worked on lawsuits alleging “massive election fraud.” She also teamed up with disgraced Texas attorney Sidney Powell, who described her legal actions as releasing the “Kraken.”

Lambert was arrested in Washington D.C. in March after she failed to appear at a hearing involving felony charges of improperly accessing voting equipment in her quest to prove her baseless claim that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. She is facing two different sets of criminal charges in connection with allegedly mishandling voting equipment.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Lambert for comment.