Pro-DeSantis PAC hammers Trump for commuting Kwame Kilpatrick’s sentence

A group supporting the presidential ambitions of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a video Sunday taking aim at former President Donald Trump for commuting the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.
Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting DeSantis for president, rolled out the 52-second ad, titled “Welcome to Detroit,” which calls Kilpatrick a “stone-cold crook.”
The video suggests that Trump commuted the sentence after millionaire businessman Peter Karmanos Jr. approached Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner about releasing Kilpatrick.
“$100,000 later, Trump let Kwame out of jail 16 years early, commuting his sentence on his final day in the White House,” a narrator says. “For the elites in the swamp, that’s just business as usual.”
Kilpatrick, who resigned from office in 2008, had been serving a 28-year federal prison sentence after his 2013 conviction on two dozen counts.
"He was a stone-cold crook who assaulted police and stole millions of dollars from the people of Michigan, enriching himself through racketeering, bribery, extortion, and fraud,” the video says. “Not even President Obama would give him clemency.”
