Pro-DeSantis PAC hammers Trump for commuting Kwame Kilpatrick’s sentence

The group called the former Detroit mayor a 'stone-cold crook'

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 11:43 am

click to enlarge Former President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. - Evan El-Amin / Patricia Marks / Shutterstock.com
Evan El-Amin / Patricia Marks / Shutterstock.com
Former President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

A group supporting the presidential ambitions of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a video Sunday taking aim at former President Donald Trump for commuting the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting DeSantis for president, rolled out the 52-second ad, titled “Welcome to Detroit,” which calls Kilpatrick a “stone-cold crook.”

The video suggests that Trump commuted the sentence after millionaire businessman Peter Karmanos Jr. approached Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner about releasing Kilpatrick.

“$100,000 later, Trump let Kwame out of jail 16 years early, commuting his sentence on his final day in the White House,” a narrator says. “For the elites in the swamp, that’s just business as usual.”

Kilpatrick was among more than 140 people who were either pardoned or had their sentences commuted in Trump’s final day in office.

Kilpatrick, who resigned from office in 2008, had been serving a 28-year federal prison sentence after his 2013 conviction on two dozen counts.

"He was a stone-cold crook who assaulted police and stole millions of dollars from the people of Michigan, enriching himself through racketeering, bribery, extortion, and fraud,” the video says. “Not even President Obama would give him clemency.”

The video debuted on the same day Trump delivered a speech at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honored as the party’s “Man of the Decade.”

During the speech, Trump said DeSantis has “no personality” and claimed that his campaign is “falling like a rock.”


About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

June 21, 2023

