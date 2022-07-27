Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

President Biden’s fist bump with MBS takes a whole new meaning in light of Jan. 6

Dapping despots hits different after an insurrection

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS. - Rueters
Rueters
President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden toured the Middle East, bumping fists and shaking hands with leaders of foreign countries who actively commit human rights abuses — and whose militaries our country supports.

Of particular note was an awkward fist bump Biden shared with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, whom Biden labled a “pariah” on the campaign trail in 2020 for his role in the brutal murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. But MBS wasn’t the only despot Biden met. He also exchanged a warm handshake with Egyptian dictator Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Sissi came to power in a military coup against Egypt’s only democratically-elected president, Mohamed Morsi, who died in an Egyptian prison cell a few years later. And don’t forget the leadership of Israel who have been supporting the expansion of an illegal occupation of Palestinian land and whose security forces killed Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

How uncommon is it for an American president to meet with a crown prince who murders and dismbembers journalists, a military dictator who came to power in a coup d’état, or leaders of a government expanding an illegal occupation? Well, it’s par for the course for American presidents. The fact that Biden met with each is only odd in the context of his willingness to state that he would not while running for president.

Yet that dap he gave MBS hits different this time. Because this time, the context here at home has fundamentally changed. In President Biden’s choice words, the “battle for the soul of America” is playing out in two-hour blocks as the Jan. 6 committee meticulously unwinds the events of the day Americans launched a full frontal attack on their own democracy.

Make no mistake, Americans have been attacking democracy for a long time now, whether the average American understood it or not. American largesse was built, in part, on the subjugation of national wills abroad. In his excellent new book Gangsters of Capitalism, journalist Jonathan M. Katz details the exploits of decorated Marine Major General Smedley Butler as he inflicted America’s will on native peoples in Cuba, China, the Philippines, Nicaragua, Panama, Haiti, Honduras, and beyond. Even early in his career he became jaded by the role that American “wildcat” capitalists played in leveraging American politics to ensure their money-making schemes were backed by America’s war machine. Reflecting back on his 30 years, he said: “I spent most of my time being a high-class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer for capitalism.”

Butler had become so adept at decimating democracies abroad that when a junta of business leaders hatched a plot in 1934 to overthrow FDR, they naturally approached him as the man to lead their effort. America’s own democracy was where he drew the line, and he did all he could to ultimately foil the plot. Get this, that “Business plot,” as it came to be known, was to start with a fascist march on Washington. It took 86 years for just such a fascist march on Washington to take place. And right now, Americans are digging through the aftermath.

For many Americans, the Jan. 6 insurrection finally broke the mental firewall that they had erected between what America did abroad and what Americans did at home. They are, indeed, one and the same.

As if to put the split screen Americans are watching in stark relief, consider a recent CNN interview: Donald Trump’s erstwhile National Security Advisor John Bolton was discussing the Jan. 6 insurrection on CNN with anchor Jake Tapper. Tapper, remarking on Trump’s foibles in planning the Jan. 6 assault on our democracy said, “One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.” To which Bolton interjected, “I disagree with that. As someone who’s helped plan coups d’etat — not here, but, you know, other places…”

One of the most powerful former foreign policy officials in the American government admitted openly to helping plan coups d’état while discussing a coup against his own country by the very president under which he served! And then, only two days later, the president who unseated him was dapping a despot he said he’d make a pariah.

Americans are reeling from the toxic after-effects of the anti-democratic poison we’ve been pushing for so long abroad. Watching our president peddle it now reminds us how vulnerable we — and the rest of the world — remain.

Originally published July 19 in The Incision. Get more at abdulelsayed.substack.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Abdul El-Sayed

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is a physician, epidemiologist, public health expert, and progressive activist who served as Detroit’s health director and ran for governor in 2018. He is the author of Healing Politics: A Doctor's Journey Into the Heart of Our Political Epidemic and Medicare for All: A Citizen's Guide, as well...
More
Scroll to read more The Incision articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

Trending

Why Democrats are helping a far-right candidate defeat Rep. Meijer in West Michigan primary

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, left, and his Republican challenger John Gibbs.

Rep. Tlaib takes on streaming music services, calls for mandatory royalty payments to musicians

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

How attacks on drag queens in Howell foreshadowed the right’s national anti-LGBTQ+ push

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

LGBTQ flag.

With focus on climate and abortion, Elizabeth Warren stumps for Andy Levin

By Andrew Roth, Michigan Advance

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally for Levin in Pontiac on July 24, 2022.

Also in News & Views

A voting guide from the Detroit Documenters

By Outlier Media

A voting guide from the Detroit Documenters

How to vote in the Detroit primary and key dates to know

By Kate Abbey-Lambertz, Outlier Media

How to vote in the Detroit primary and key dates to know

Why a primary election matters so much

By Meg Krausch, Detroit Documenter

Why a primary election matters so much

Vote with confidence: Start with the issues

By Damien Benson, Detroit Documenter and Kayleigh Lickliter, Detroit Documenter

Vote with confidence: Start with the issues
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us