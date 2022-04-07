Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan and ACLU file lawsuits to block 90-year-old felony abortion ban

Michigan prosecutors pledge not to enforce ‘archaic abortion laws’ if ‘Roe v. Wade’ gets overturned

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 1:30 pm

click to enlarge A Planned Parenthood rally in 2017. - JULIA PICKETT
Julia Pickett
A Planned Parenthood rally in 2017.

Two Michigan groups have filed preemptive lawsuits to block the state's decades-old abortion ban as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs a decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan and local abortion provider Dr. Sarah Wallet filed a suit Thursday to restrain Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel from enforcing the state’s 91-year old ban against abortion providers.

Michigan has had an abortion ban on the books since 1931, but Roe v. Wade guarantees abortion rights on a federal level, making Michigan's statute unenforceable (for now).

However, the state’s abortion ban was never actually repealed or blocked by court order. This means if Roe v. Wade gets overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which could happen as they decide the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the outdated law will go back into effect — and abortion will be illegal in Michigan again.

“I’m an abortion provider, and the care my colleagues and I provide every day to our patients is essential to their ability to lead the lives they choose,” Dr. Wallet said in a statement. “I joined this suit because it is fundamental to my oath as a physician to do no harm — and being forced to deny abortion care and violating the basic rights of my patients would cause them immense, irreversible harm. Michiganders deserve to know that the health care they have relied on for 50 years will be there when they need it, no matter what.”

The Michigan ACLU filed a similar lawsuit Thursday asking the court to rule that the 1931 ban violates Michigan’s state constitution.

The group is also collecting signatures to place its “Reproductive Freedom for All” measure on the November 2022 ballot. The campaign aims to amend the Michigan Constitution to affirm abortion, birth control, miscarriage, and childbirth rights “without political interference,” according to their website.

Meanwhile, seven Michigan prosecutors have vowed not to enforce the archaic 1931 abortion laws, pledging to protect a woman’s right to choose instead.

This includes Wayne Country Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Oakland Country Prosecutor Karen McDonald, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, and Marquette County Prosecutor Matthew J. Wiese.

“We believe those laws conflict with the oath we took to support the United States and Michigan Constitutions, and to act in the best interest of the health and safety of our communities,” a joint statement reads. “We cannot and will not support criminalizing reproductive freedom or creating unsafe, untenable situations for health care providers and those who seek abortions in our communities. Instead, we will continue to dedicate our limited resources towards the prosecution of serious crimes and the pursuit of justice for all.”

In a press release, the group of prosecutors point out there were no women serving in the Michigan legislature in 1931 when the state’s anti-abortion statutes were written.

They also echoed support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who filed a separate lawsuit Thursday asking the Michigan Supreme Court to “immediately resolve whether Michigan’s Constitution protects the right to abortion.”

“In the coming weeks, we will learn if the U.S. Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade. If Roe is overturned, abortion could become illegal in Michigan in nearly any circumstance — including in cases of rape and incest — and deprive Michigan women of the ability to make critical health care decisions for themselves,” a statement from Whitmer’s office reads. “This is no longer theoretical: it is reality. That’s why I am filing a lawsuit and using my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion.”

Michigan is one of 26 states that could eliminate access to abortion ifRoe v. Wade gets overturned.
Related
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer takes steps to protect right to abortion as U.S. Supreme Court weighs ‘Roe v. Wade’: The governor is asking Michigan’s Supreme Court to weigh in before the U.S. Supreme Court does


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Trending

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

By Randiah Camille Green

The Grande Ballroom.

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

By Steve Neavling

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

By Eli Day

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

Detroit area legacy politician arrested faces drunken driving charges

By Alex Washington

Michigan State Rep. Mary Cavanagh, D-Redford.

Also in News & Views

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

By Randiah Camille Green

The Grande Ballroom.

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

By Eli Day

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

Fox News is gaslighting America

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Fox News is gaslighting America

KBJ and CRT

By Abdul El-Sayed

If critical race theory is about Black folks being denied from institutions of power, the GOP did more to prove the central tenets of CRT than anything Judge Jackson has ever said or done.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us