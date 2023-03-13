Mom bought guns for man accused of threatening to kill Whitmer, Biden, FBI agents, LGBTQ people

click to enlarge
Whitmer office photo
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A Michigan man accused of threatening to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, President Joe Biden, FBI agents, and LGBTQ people has been charged with unlawfully owning guns.
Randall Robert Berka II was arrested after Google notified the FBI that the 30-year-old Sebawaing resident made numerous threats on YouTube.
According to a criminal complaint
, Berka illegally possessed three long guns and a pistol that he was not authorized to own because he had been involuntarily committed for mental health treatment in 2012.
His mother, Michelle Berka, bought the guns but later began to fear him and cooperated with the FBI.
“Michelle is scared of Berka, does not think the mental health treatment is working, and believes Berka should be arrested and put in prison,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.
On YouTube, Berka is accused of making numerous threats using the handle, “@killthefeds420.”
He allegedly wrote that LGBTQ people are “freaks” who need to “die and be genocided.” In one post, he wrote that he wants to shoot up a drag show.
He’s also accused of threatening to kill Whitmer, Biden, and FBI agents.
“democrats need to be shot and die,” he wrote.
In another post, Berka listed his name and address and urged law enforcement to try to seize his guns.
“Fuck the feds Ill shoot the fbi if they ever show up,” he wrote.
In addition to the guns, authorities also found ammunition and body armor.
“This defendant’s actions were very alarming,” James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office said in a news release. “When free speech crosses a line and becomes a threat of violence against another – aggravated by the illegal possession of firearms – the full investigative resources of the FBI will be brought to bear. As always, we encourage the public to be vigilant and report concerning behavior to the FBI and local law enforcement.”
Berka has not yet been charged with making threats.
He remains in jail pending a detention hearing on March 15.
Berka is just the latest person to be charged with threatening to kill Democrats in Michigan.
Multiple men were convicted last year of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
In February 2021, two Michigan men
were accused of threatening Democrats over the presidential election results.
In March 2021, a 21-year-old man was charged with threatening to kill Whitmer, Biden, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
.
Also in March 2021, an Ohio woman was charged with leaving threatening voicemails
for state Reps. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, and Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing.
In November 2021, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, had her Dearborn office vandalized
and received a threatening voicemail.
Not long after Trump tweeted “Liberate Michigan,” gun-toting protesters rushed the state Capitol in Lansing in April 2020.
In November 2022, a Flint-area man
who ranted about a baseless QAnon conspiracy theory was charged with making threats against a congressman and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Last month, a man was charged with threatening to kill Jewish government officials
in Michigan, including Attorney Genera Dana Nessel.
So far, 23 Michigan residents have been charged with their role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
