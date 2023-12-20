Michigan is bringing back 1960s green and white ‘Water Wonderland’ license plate

click to enlarge Michigan Department of State The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27.

Another vintage license plate is returning to Michigan in 2024. The state will begin offering a green and white “Water Wonderland” license plate similar to the one from 1963 starting January 27.

The Michigan Department of State announced the plate’s return on Wednesday.

The green and white plate is a tribute to 1963 and the civil rights advancements that happened that year including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and UAW President Walter Reuther leading the Walk to Freedom in Detroit. King delivered a version of his “I Have a Dream” speech at then-Cobo Hall during that visit, two months before he gave it on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the March on Washington.

This year marked the 60th anniversary of King’s Detroit historic visit.

“I am proud to bring back a green and white plate that pays tribute to the civil rights advancements of 1963 along with a new, more secure Michigan driver's license and ID,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a statement. “The new plate will serve as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality and justice for all. The new ID design will protect Michiganders from identity theft, fraud, and other criminal activity.”

Michigan will also be rolling out a new driver’s license and state ID design next year featuring the Michigan coat of arms and the names of the five Great Lakes when held at certain angles.

Another vintage plate, the 1965 blue and yellow “Water-Winter Wonderland,” made a comeback in December of 2021 and has proven to be extremely popular with more than 1.2 million issued through November 2023.

You can order the green and white plate via Michigan.gov/SOS or when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership.

