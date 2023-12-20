Michigan is bringing back 1960s green and white ‘Water Wonderland’ license plate

In case ‘Winter Water Wonderland’ was too much for you

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 4:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27. - Michigan Department of State
Michigan Department of State
The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27.

Another vintage license plate is returning to Michigan in 2024. The state will begin offering a green and white “Water Wonderland” license plate similar to the one from 1963 starting January 27.

The Michigan Department of State announced the plate’s return on Wednesday.

The green and white plate is a tribute to 1963 and the civil rights advancements that happened that year including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and UAW President Walter Reuther leading the Walk to Freedom in Detroit. King delivered a version of his “I Have a Dream” speech at then-Cobo Hall during that visit, two months before he gave it on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the March on Washington.

This year marked the 60th anniversary of King’s Detroit historic visit.

“I am proud to bring back a green and white plate that pays tribute to the civil rights advancements of 1963 along with a new, more secure Michigan driver's license and ID,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a statement. “The new plate will serve as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality and justice for all. The new ID design will protect Michiganders from identity theft, fraud, and other criminal activity.”

Michigan will also be rolling out a new driver’s license and state ID design next year featuring the Michigan coat of arms and the names of the five Great Lakes when held at certain angles.

Another vintage plate, the 1965 blue and yellow “Water-Winter Wonderland,” made a comeback in December of 2021 and has proven to be extremely popular with more than 1.2 million issued through November 2023.

You can order the green and white plate via Michigan.gov/SOS or when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership.

Related
Michigan's "Water-WInter Wonderland" was first issued in 1965.

Michigan brings back retro ‘Water-Winter Wonderland’ license plate

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW]

Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW]
92 slides
Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW]
Click to View 92 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dove tales: CIU interview casts doubt on Detroit firefighter death conviction

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit firefighter Walter Harris was killed in a Nov. 15, 2008 blaze.

Cornel West calls for end to Palestinian occupation at Dearborn visit

By Randiah Camille Green

Cornel West shows solidarity with the people of Palestine at a Dearborn rally.

Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship opens just in time for the holidays

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit vs. Everybody is now open at 44 W. Columbia St.

Majority of Detroit-area voters support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, poll finds

By Layla McMurtrie

Protesters show support for the people of Palestine at a Detroit-area rally.

Also in News & Views

Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship opens just in time for the holidays

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit vs. Everybody is now open at 44 W. Columbia St.

Majority of Detroit-area voters support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, poll finds

By Layla McMurtrie

Protesters show support for the people of Palestine at a Detroit-area rally.

Cornel West calls for end to Palestinian occupation at Dearborn visit

By Randiah Camille Green

Cornel West shows solidarity with the people of Palestine at a Dearborn rally.

Dove tales: CIU interview casts doubt on Detroit firefighter death conviction

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit firefighter Walter Harris was killed in a Nov. 15, 2008 blaze.
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us