Mary Sheffield teams up with Skilla Baby for gun buyback and expungement fair

click to enlarge Instagram, @marysheffield Mary Sheffield and Skilla Baby pictured together at a recent ribbon cutting for a newly renovated basketball court in Detroit.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby took to Instagram on Monday to announce he would be partnering with City Council President Mary Sheffield and Judge Tenisha Yancey for a gun buyback event this weekend.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at The Icon in Detroit, will also consist of an expungement and felon-friendly job fair.

The flier says the gun exchange will be “no questions asked,” with handguns and non-automatic firearms to be bought for $100 and semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles to be bought for $200.

Additionally, the fair will offer a driver’s license restoration review, and anyone interested should bring a copy of their driving record. People interested in expungement can register for pre-screening online ahead of the event.

“This will not be the last one,” Skilla Baby says in his post’s caption. “We will try to get as many guns off the streets and clean as many records as possible every year if it’s up to me.”

Turn your gun in, expunge your record, and get a job - NO QUESTIONS ASKED. — Mary Sheffield (@MsMarySheffield) February 19, 2024

