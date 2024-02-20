Mary Sheffield teams up with Skilla Baby for gun buyback and expungement fair

‘Turn your gun in, expunge your record, and get a job — no questions asked,’ the City Council President said on social media

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 1:31 pm

click to enlarge Mary Sheffield and Skilla Baby pictured together at a recent ribbon cutting for a newly renovated basketball court in Detroit. - Instagram, @marysheffield
Instagram, @marysheffield
Mary Sheffield and Skilla Baby pictured together at a recent ribbon cutting for a newly renovated basketball court in Detroit.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby took to Instagram on Monday to announce he would be partnering with City Council President Mary Sheffield and Judge Tenisha Yancey for a gun buyback event this weekend.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at The Icon in Detroit, will also consist of an expungement and felon-friendly job fair.

The flier says the gun exchange will be “no questions asked,” with handguns and non-automatic firearms to be bought for $100 and semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles to be bought for $200.

Additionally, the fair will offer a driver’s license restoration review, and anyone interested should bring a copy of their driving record. People interested in expungement can register for pre-screening online ahead of the event.

“This will not be the last one,” Skilla Baby says in his post’s caption. “We will try to get as many guns off the streets and clean as many records as possible every year if it’s up to me.”

Related
Skilla Baby, 24, has become one of Detroit’s biggest hip-hop stars.

The book of Skilla Baby: Detroit’s newest hip-hop star on overcoming hardships, having the best record deal in the city, and his new album with Tee Grizzley

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

