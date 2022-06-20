John Oliver mocks Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo for ‘fake moral panics’

Karamo for Secretary of State Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo.

TV host John Oliver slammed Michigan Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo on Sunday, calling her a danger to democracy for continuing to peddle false narratives about election fraud.On HBO’s, Oliver pointed out that Karamo and several other Republican secretary of state candidates nationwide are peddling election lies as part of the America First Secretary of State Coalition.Secretaries of state are responsible for overseeing elections.Karmamo made a name for herself by falsely claiming she witnessed election fraud while working as a poll challenger in Detroit in November 2020. Although her claims have been debunked, she has become popular among conservatives who still believe President Donald Trump was robbed of his election victory in Michigan.Joe Biden won the election in Michigan by 3.5%.The America First Secretary of State Coalition “should frankly give everyone pause because the Jan. 6 committee is reminding everyone just how close we came to democracy basically collapsing,” Oliver said. “It was a handful of people in the right position choosing to do the right thing that saved us from a constitutional crisis. But there are multiple candidates running for consequential positions right now on the platform basically of, “Let’s do the coup again, but better next time.’”Oliver added, “if you are not worried about that … you are out of your fucking mind.”Oliver pointed out that Karamo has made outrageous claims about Democrats and her opponent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a series of podcasts.“Their party has totally been taken over by a satanic agenda,” Karamo said of Democrats.She called Benson “a very evil, evil, evil woman.”Her extreme views have gone beyond the election. Karamo, who is an anti-vaxxer, also said that premarital sex paves the way for condoning pedophilia.“When we normalize people fornicating, and we normalize people living together with their boyfriends and girlfriends and all that stuff, we open a door for us to get to the point where we have people who want to normalize pedophilia,” Karamo said.Oliver said Karamo’s outrage is “like 10 fake moral panics ago.”“She is wrong in such an outdated way,” Oliver said. “It’s like finding out someone is mad at Bill Clinton for trying weed. You’re upset about that? Today? I mean, you’re wrong for being mad about that, but even worse, you’re late.”Karamo will face Benson in the November election.