Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

John Oliver mocks Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo for ‘fake moral panics’

Karamo will face Benson in the November election

By on Mon, Jun 20, 2022 at 11:55 am

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo. - KARAMO FOR SECRETARY OF STATE
Karamo for Secretary of State
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo.

TV host John Oliver slammed Michigan Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo on Sunday, calling her a danger to democracy for continuing to peddle false narratives about election fraud.

On HBO’s Last Week Tonight, Oliver pointed out that Karamo and several other Republican secretary of state candidates nationwide are peddling election lies as part of the America First Secretary of State Coalition.

Secretaries of state are responsible for overseeing elections.

Karmamo made a name for herself by falsely claiming she witnessed election fraud while working as a poll challenger in Detroit in November 2020. Although her claims have been debunked, she has become popular among conservatives who still believe President Donald Trump was robbed of his election victory in Michigan.

Joe Biden won the election in Michigan by 3.5%.

The America First Secretary of State Coalition “should frankly give everyone pause because the Jan. 6 committee is reminding everyone just how close we came to democracy basically collapsing,” Oliver said. “It was a handful of people in the right position choosing to do the right thing that saved us from a constitutional crisis. But there are multiple candidates running for consequential positions right now on the platform basically of, “Let’s do the coup again, but better next time.’”

Oliver added, “if you are not worried about that … you are out of your fucking mind.”

Oliver pointed out that Karamo has made outrageous claims about Democrats and her opponent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a series of podcasts.

“Their party has totally been taken over by a satanic agenda,” Karamo said of Democrats.

She called Benson “a very evil, evil, evil woman.”

Her extreme views have gone beyond the election. Karamo, who is an anti-vaxxer, also said that premarital sex paves the way for condoning pedophilia.

“When we normalize people fornicating, and we normalize people living together with their boyfriends and girlfriends and all that stuff, we open a door for us to get to the point where we have people who want to normalize pedophilia,” Karamo said.

Oliver said Karamo’s outrage is “like 10 fake moral panics ago.”

“She is wrong in such an outdated way,” Oliver said. “It’s like finding out someone is mad at Bill Clinton for trying weed. You’re upset about that? Today? I mean, you’re wrong for being mad about that, but even worse, you’re late.”

Karamo will face Benson in the November election.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

Trending

Two Detroit rappers are on the 2022 XXL Freshman list and a local pastry chef wins a James Beard Award: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Babyface Ray (left) and BabyTron.

My Dom did not respect my limits during a BDSM session

By Dan Savage

My Dom did not respect my limits during a BDSM session

10th Starbucks store in Michigan votes to unionize as movement gains more momentum

By Steve Neavling

Ten Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.

Warren bomb suspect is outlaw motorcycle gang member with extensive criminal record

By Steve Neavling

Warren police found small bombs and an arsenal of firearms at a home.

Also in News & Views

Two Detroit rappers are on the 2022 XXL Freshman list and a local pastry chef wins a James Beard Award: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Babyface Ray (left) and BabyTron.

10th Starbucks store in Michigan votes to unionize as movement gains more momentum

By Steve Neavling

Ten Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.

What went wrong in San Francisco?

By Abdul El-Sayed

What went wrong in San Francisco?

Grand Rapids fires cop who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in back of head

By Steve Neavling

Rally in support of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids cop Christopher Schurr.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us