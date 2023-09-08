Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

DTE Energy nuclear plant closed for almost 3 weeks

Residents are voicing concerns of a potential threat to public safety in Michigan

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 9:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Fermi 2 nuclear power plant was shut down after a leak was detected. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
The Fermi 2 nuclear power plant was shut down after a leak was detected.

The Fermi 2 Nuclear Plant has been closed for repairs for almost three weeks. Local residents and advocacy groups in Monroe County are voicing concerns that it’s the latest indication of a potential threat to public safety in Michigan and neighboring states.

There is no clear indication of how long the shutdown will last, and area resident Jesse Collins, a leader of the group Citizens’ Resistance at Fermi Two, said DTE Energy isn’t being “up front” about what is really going on at the plant. Writing the group’s weekly newsletter, Collins reported having to do a lot of digging to find much information about Fermi 2.

“So, one document says they’re sending a correction because there was a typo,” Collins said, “then later in the fine print it says the fans ‘would not cause significant reduction in safety, because the system is redundant.’ See, that has nothing to do with a typo.”

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's daily Power Reactor Status Report indicates that Fermi 2 is producing no power. It was initially brought down from 20% production on Aug. 20 to allow investigation and ensure levels of oxygen and hydrogen were safe, after a pressure boundary leak was discovered the week before.

NRC documents say DTE “used its best efforts to make a timely application and could not have reasonably avoided the situation.” They add that “no significant increase in individual or cumulative occupational radiation exposure is expected.” Apart from the leak, DTE had also put in a request to repair the cooling towers.

Social scientist Michael Keegan, research director for the group Don’t Waste Michigan, said they had to amend the request to fix the cooling towers because it will be too costly to remain closed. He said it will have to happen at a later time.

“They are operating the plant in a way that it was not configured to operate,” Keegan said. “They had to get exemptions to do so, and my concern is that the public’s safety is being compromised at the price of production.”

Fermi 2 saw a previous shutdown in 2018, when a valve issue was discovered. In 1979, there was a partial meltdown at Fermi 1. Another — in 1966 — was considered the worst nuclear accident at a U.S.-based plant. Fermi 1 was decommissioned in 1975.

Related
The Fermi 2 nuclear power plant was shut down on Saturday after a leak was detected.

DTE’s Fermi 2 nuclear power plant shut down after leak detected: The plant, about 30 miles south of Detroit, is in ‘safe, stable condition,’ the utility company says

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit cop who knocked elderly man unconscious was combative and failed to render first aid, witness says

By Steve Neavling

Detroit cop who knocked elderly man unconscious was combative and failed to render first aid, witness says

Lapointe: Time to plan the parade? Lions stun Super Bowl Champs, the Chiefs, 21-20

By Joe Lapointe

Detroit Lions fans are just built different.

Detroit sobriety coach Courtney Andersen wants to help others beat addiction with new book ‘Sober Vibes’

By Lee DeVito

Frustrated by what she saw as a lack of sobriety resources, Courtney Anderson created an online community, including the podcast Sober Vibes, which is also the name of her new book.

Detroit is the country’s fifth worst city for people with asthma, new report says

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

Detroit’s downtown skyline on Thursday morning.

Also in News & Views

From a fitness studio to a gelateria, Midtown and New Center land 6 new businesses

By Steve Neavling

Pure Barre is opening a fitness studio for full-body workouts that feature low-impact, high-intensity movements at the Ellington Lofts.

Detroit is the country’s fifth worst city for people with asthma, new report says

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

Detroit’s downtown skyline on Thursday morning.

Detroit sobriety coach Courtney Andersen wants to help others beat addiction with new book ‘Sober Vibes’

By Lee DeVito

Frustrated by what she saw as a lack of sobriety resources, Courtney Anderson created an online community, including the podcast Sober Vibes, which is also the name of her new book.

Lapointe: Time to plan the parade? Lions stun Super Bowl Champs, the Chiefs, 21-20

By Joe Lapointe

Detroit Lions fans are just built different.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us