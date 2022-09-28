Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit’s QLine streetcars wrapped in Van Gogh art to promote DIA’s new exhibit

‘Van Gogh in America’ opens Oct. 2

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge Detroit's Line streetcars are wrapped in the artwork of Vincent Van Gogh. - Jack Stryker
Jack Stryker
Detroit's Line streetcars are wrapped in the artwork of Vincent Van Gogh.

Detroit’s QLine is now urging its riders to “Gogh to the DIA.”

The streetcars have been wrapped in that message along with images of the work of Vincent Van Gogh to promote the Detroit Institute of Arts’ new exhibition Van Gogh in America, which opens to the public on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to partner with DIA to promote the Van Gogh exhibit,” said Lisa Nuszkowski, president of QLine operator M-1 Rail, in a statement. “Connecting people to institutions like the DIA that make the Woodward corridor such a vibrant destination is at the heart of what we do.”

The streetcars feature Van Gogh’s “Portrait of Postman Roulin” and “Bank of the Oise at Auvers,” two works from the DIA’s permanent collection. The exhibition, which includes more than 70 Van Gogh works of art, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the DIA becoming the first public U.S. museum to purchase a work of Van Gogh, which was his 1887 self-portrait.

“The DIA was the first museum in the country to purchase a Van Gogh and this exhibition tells a uniquely Detroit story,” DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons said in a statement. “We are excited to be able to partner with the M-1 RAIL, a uniquely Detroit transportation system, to highlight this exhibition and bring visitors to the museum for this once-in-a-generation exhibition.”

Van Gogh in America runs through Jan. 22, 2023. Tickets for the exhibition range from $7-$29 and are discounted for adult residents of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

More information is available at dia.org.

Also, remember: QLine rides are free through the end of 2022.

Related
Forget about those digital ‘immersive’ exhibits — the DIA has the good stuff with upcoming ‘Van Gogh in America’

Forget about those digital ‘immersive’ exhibits — the DIA has the good stuff with upcoming ‘Van Gogh in America’: Will the real Van Gogh please stand up?

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Debbie Dingell claims Trump prank called her in new book

By Lee DeVito

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017.

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology

By Steve Neavling

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology

It doesn’t take a prophet to see where white Christian nationalism is leading the Republican Party

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Modern evangelicalism is as much a cultural identity as it is a set of cohesive religious beliefs, and this cultural identity is fully enmeshed in the Republican Party.

Savage Love: My wife wants an open marriage in theory, but seems to be against it in practice

By Dan Savage

Also in News & Views

Debbie Dingell claims Trump prank called her in new book

By Lee DeVito

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017.

Savage Love: My wife wants an open marriage in theory, but seems to be against it in practice

By Dan Savage

The Amazing Trumpkin

By Tom Tomorrow

The Amazing Trumpkin

Extra-absorbent disaster

By Clay Jones

Extra-absorbent disaster
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us