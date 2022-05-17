Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit native takes over city’s Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity

Anthony Zander will be in charge of the city’s efforts to promote equity, inclusion, and business opportunities

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 3:59 pm

Anthony Zander, director of the Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity. - CITY OF DETROIT
City of Detroit
Anthony Zander, director of the Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan appointed a new director of the Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity (CRIO).

Anthony Zander will be in charge of the city’s efforts to promote equity, inclusion, and business opportunities in Detroit. That includes overseeing the community benefits ordinances and mediating civil rights complaints.

Zander also will oversee the city’s new recreational marijuana ordinance through the CRIO’s Office of Marijuana Ventures & Entrepreneurship, as well as the department’s Office of Disability Affairs.

The city’s Human Rights Commission unanimously voted to accept Zander for the new role.

Zander replaces Kimberly Rustem, who recently accepted a new opportunity.

Zander was previously a member of Duggan’s Lean Continuous Improvement team in which he worked on internal processes.

“Processes don’t mean much if they aren’t efficient and working for the people they are meant to help,” Duggan said in a statement. “That’s why having Anthony lead CRIO is so important right now. With his proven experience in improving the delivery of important services, I have complete confidence that he will make sure our department of civil rights, inclusion and opportunity is operating effectively on behalf of all Detroiters.”

Before joining the city, Zander worked at various jobs focused on humanitarian policy in Washington, D.C., Lansing, and Detroit. He also led a nonprofit’s statewide Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs department, which was tasked with mitigating non-conformances, proper reporting to regulatory agencies, and leading improvement efforts throughout departments.

A native of Detroit, Zander studied political science at Michigan State University and is a political science graduate student with disciplines in public administration and urban politics.

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

‘Dangerous’ moth not seen for 110 years is discovered in passenger’s bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

By Steve Neavling

A moth from the family Pyralidae was found in a passenger's bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Students walk out of Birmingham school to rally against anti-LGBTQ+ bills

By Steve Neavling

LGBTQ flag.

White supremacists are convicted of training for a civil war in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Three members of The Base, a neo-Nazi movement, who have been charged.

Bird flu infects 3 baby red foxes in Southeast Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Baby red foxes were infected with avian influenza in Michigan.

Michigan judge grants injunction against 1931 abortion ban if Roe is overturned

By Allison Donahue, Michigan Advance

Michigan judge grants injunction against 1931 abortion ban if Roe is overturned

White supremacists are convicted of training for a civil war in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Three members of The Base, a neo-Nazi movement, who have been charged.

Michigan water advocate: Pipeline expansion puts tribal fishing rights at risk

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

The Mackinac Bridge over the Straits of Mackinac.

Grand Rapids Starbucks is first to unionize in Michigan as labor movement gains steam

By Steve Neavling

More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave.
