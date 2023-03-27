Demolition begins on long-abandoned La Choy factory along Joe Louis Greenway in Detroit

The city plans to raze or redevelop about 100 vacant commercial buildings during Mayor Mike Duggan’s third term

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 3:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Demolition began on the abandoned La Choy factory on Detroit's west side. - City of Detroit
City of Detroit
Demolition began on the abandoned La Choy factory on Detroit's west side.

Crews began demolishing a long-vacant Chinese food factory along Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway on the city’s west side on Monday.

The $1.6 million, city-funded demolition of the La Choy building at 8100 Schoolcraft Rd. is expected to be completed in a week.

The city plans to raze or redevelop about 100 vacant commercial buildings during Mayor Mike Duggan’s third term.

“We made a promise to residents and business owners across the city, to tackle the vacant structures plaguing their neighborhoods,” Detroit Demolition Director LaJuan Counts said. “Today, we are continuing to make good on that promise, addressing a major eyesore in the community by removing another crumbling building.”

Other notoriously blighted buildings that are slated for demolition in Detroit are AMC Headquarters, Fisher Body Plant No. 21, and the Packard Plant.

The Joe Louis Greenway is under construction and will connect 23 neighborhoods in the city to existing trails. - City of Detroit
City of Detroit
The Joe Louis Greenway is under construction and will connect 23 neighborhoods in the city to existing trails.

The dilapidated La Choy factory, which was built in 1937, is along the Joe Louis Greenway, a 27.5-mile path that will connect 23 neighborhoods to existing trials like the Dequindre Cut. Once completed, the trail will stretch to other cities, including Hamtramck, Highland Park, and Dearborn.

The La Choy factory has been considered a dangerous building since 2010.

“Many city departments are working together to remove blight and bring real improvements to our communities,” Detroit Chief Operating Officer Brad Dick said. “The demolition of this structure is a major step towards the completion of the Joe Louis Greenway, and we are excited to continue this transformational journey not only in this neighborhood, but throughout the rest of the city.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Shawn Fain wins UAW presidency, completing stunning upset of leadership

By Lee DeVito

Shawn Fain.

Lapointe: The Boss springs back — but at these prices, do you still get your money’s worth?

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: The Boss springs back — but at these prices, do you still get your money’s worth?

Detroit man charged after video shows him brutally beating dog for chewing his Cartier sunglasses

By Steve Neavling

Detroit man charged after video shows him brutally beating dog for chewing his Cartier sunglasses (2)

Gov. Whitmer repeals ‘right-to-work,’ restores prevailing wage law

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Also in News & Views

Gov. Whitmer repeals ‘right-to-work,’ restores prevailing wage law

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Right to Work repeal will make Michigan a leading state for workers’ rights again, unions say

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

A solidarity rally in Lansing in February 2011.

Invisible Hand to the rescue

By Tom Tomorrow

Invisible Hand to the rescue

Debt ceiling terror

By Clay Jones

Debt ceiling terror
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us