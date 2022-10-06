Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Activists urge AG Nessel to weigh in on legal remedies for overtaxed Detroiters

The illegal property tax assessments resulted in an as many as 100,000 Detroiters, most of them Black, losing their homes to foreclosure between 2010 and 2016

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 1:28 pm

click to enlarge Spirit of Detroit at city hall. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Spirit of Detroit at city hall.

Activists are calling on Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to weigh in on the legality of providing cash compensation to tens of thousands of Detroiters who were illegally overtaxed by overinflated property assessments.

The property tax assessments resulted in an as many as 100,000 Detroiters, most of them Black, losing their homes to foreclosure between 2010 and 2016.

Mayor Mike Duggan has admitted that many homeowners received excessive tax bills because their property was assessed at more than 50% of their market value, the limit set by the Michigan Constitution.

But Duggan’s corporation counsel insists that state law prohibits the city from compensating residents with cash or property tax credits.

Some legal experts disagree, and the Coalition for Property Tax Justice, a group of advocates for impacted homeowners, are requesting that Nessel issue an opinion on the issue.

“As a law professor and a lawyer, I can tell you that the legal logic of corporation counsel is, to be kind, faulty and deeply flawed,” Bernadette Atuahene, a property law scholar and professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law, said at a news conference Thursday.

“We’re calling on Dana Nessel to tell us the truth. Who’s right?” Atuahene said. “If the current administration wants to remove property tax credits and cash compensation from the menu of options, then that’s a political position that they have to make outright, and they can’t hide behind a faulty interpretation of the law.”

In a survey of more than 200 overtaxed residents, most said they preferred cash compensation and property tax credits.

Saying those methods aren’t legal, Duggan’s administration is recommending other remedies such as home repair grants, houses or side lots from the Detroit Land Bank, Section 8 vouches, small business assistance, and employment opportunities.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, and Bonsitu Kitaba of the ACLU of Michigan joined the new conference to call on Nessel to help settle the legal disagreements.

Hours before the news conference, Nessel reached out to the coalition and said she would meet with impacted residents and activists. It’s not yet clear whether she plans to issue a legal opinion.

“The attorney general has heard us,” Atuahene said. “This is an unequivocal win. When we fight together, we win together.”

Sheffield said Nessel’s involvement “is an important step."

“We want those affected by the unconstitutional assessments to be made whole,” Sheffield said. “The community demands are clear. They want cash compensation and property tax credits.”

Residents were overtaxed by at least $600 million.

Tlaib said a swift remedy is critical for residents, some of whom lost their homes in property tax foreclosures.

“Our people have been waiting longer than they should to get this kind of compensation and justice,” Tlaib said.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

New Detroit homeowner hit with $5,200 bill for water she didn’t use

By Steve Neavling

"The Spirit of Detroit" statue in downtown Detroit.

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Attorneys from Grand Rapids helped ‘The Onion’ create quite possibly the funniest legal document of all time

By Lee DeVito

Obviously, The Onion is not America's Finest News Source.

Wayne State University board member calls on companies to stop donating to lawmakers who undermine democracy

By Steve Neavling

Defend Black Voters advocates call on Wayne State University Board of Governor to demand companies stop donating to lawmakers who are undermining democracy.

Also in News & Views

Are Republicans giving up on Democracy?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Former President Donald Trump at a previous campaign stop in Michigan.

Savage Love: I’m tired of being treated like a gay Black fantasy come to life

By Dan Savage

Woke hurricane

By Clay Jones

Woke Hurricane

The latest outrage

By Tom Tomorrow

The latest outrage
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us