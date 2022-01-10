Email
Monday, January 10, 2022

Whitmer's State of the State address will be virtual again as COVID-19 cases surge in Michigan

Posted By on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge Governor Gretchen Whitmer. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the State of the State address virtually for the second year in a row as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Michigan.

The Jan. 26 speech will be held remotely and broadcast live statewide.



“The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in history,” Whitmer and House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said in a joint statement Monday. “It is an opportunity for Michiganders to hear about the work of state government and see Republicans and Democrats come together to focus on the issues that will put Michigan families, communities, and small businesses first. This year, we’ve agreed that the State of the State address shoul once again be held remotely to ensure everyone can safely partake in this time-honored event.”

Her third address since taking office, Whitmer defended her handling of COVID-19 in a short speech last year.

This year’s address comes amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. Over the past week, the state reported a record number of new cases, largely from the omicron variant. Per capita, Michigan ranks seventh in deaths in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Whitmer is running for re-election, with a packed slate of Republicans vying to challenge her in the November general election.

