Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Mary Sheffield appointed president of Detroit City Council

Posted By on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge Councilwoman Mary Sheffield speaks at Detroit Center for Innovation press conference in December. - CITY OF DETROIT
  • City of Detroit
  • Councilwoman Mary Sheffield speaks at Detroit Center for Innovation press conference in December.

The Detroit City Council has a new leader.

The council on Tuesday appointed Councilwoman Mary Sheffield to serve as its president. She previously served as president pro-tempore.



Councilman James Tate was appointed president pro-tempore.

“I am humbled to join the ranks of former Council Presidents Sen. Carl Levin, Erma Henderson, Gil Hill, Maryann Mahaffey and more recently Brenda Jones who all have ushered Detroit through some of its darkest and best times,” Sheffield said in a statement. “While I recognize that holding this title is truly an honor and something to be proud of, I, more importantly, understand the assignment and responsibilities that come with such an esteemed position. I stand ready to work diligently with my fellow Council Members, our Legislative Policy Division, the Administration and the residents of Detroit to deliver real and tangible quality of life improving results for those we serve.”

Sheffield’s appointment comes at a potentially defining moment for the council. Six of the nine council members are new. They are Mary Waters, Angela Calloway, Fred Durhal II, Latisha Johnson, Gabriela Santiago-Romero, and Coleman Young II. The returning council members are Sheffield, Tate, and Scott Benson.

The FBI also is investigating some current and former council members as part of “Operation Northern Hook,” a corruption probe focused on towing contracts. The FBI raided the homes and offices of Benson and former Councilwoman Janeé Ayers, who lost her re-election bid in November.

Andre Spivey resigned from the council in September after pleading guilty to conspiring with an unidentified staff member to commit bribery. He was the first person to be charged as part of the investigation.

In an unrelated case that also involved bribery, former Councilman Gabe Leland resigned in May and was sentenced to probation for misconduct in office.

Sheffield promised to work on “re-establishing the reputation of Council and restoring the faith the Community has in this Body.”

“I pledge to do my part to help foster the decorum, civility and effectiveness that should be the norm with a democratically elected body,” Sheffield said.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of defrauding DeVos family, others Read More

  2. Michigan's magic mushroom boom, omicron, and Mellisa Carone: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  3. Report: Saltier water puts Lake Michigan wildlife at risk Read More

  4. Metro Detroit lawmakers to sue redistricting commission to stop maps that eradicate Black districts Read More

  5. Michigan woman won’t be charged for outing anti-mask nurses on Twitter Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation