Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Michigan woman won’t be charged for outing anti-mask nurses on Twitter

Posted By on Wed, Dec 29, 2021 at 11:23 AM

click to enlarge In a series of tweets earlier this month, Kasey Helton took aim at anti-mask nurses who spread misinformation about COVID-19. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • In a series of tweets earlier this month, Kasey Helton took aim at anti-mask nurses who spread misinformation about COVID-19.

A conservative sheriff in Michigan who wanted charges to be filed against a Howell woman for calling out anti-maskers on Twitter won’t get his way.

Kasey Helton said the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office alerted her Tuesday evening that she won’t be charged, saving the county sheriff’s office from a potentially embarrassing lawsuit.



“This investigation, brought on behalf of the local Sheriff Mike Murphy — a vocal Trump supporter and who has previously refused to enforce @GovWhitmer mask mandate — represents a clear and punitive attack on my #1A rights guaranteed in the #Constitution,” Helton tweeted.

In a series of tweets earlier this month, Helton took aim at anti-mask nurses who spread misinformation about COVID-19 and the effectiveness of face coverings at local board meetings. In one of the tweets, Helton pointed out that one of the self-described registered nurses, who insisted masks collect “poop” and other bacteria, appears to work at St. Joseph Health. At a Brighton Board of Education meeting, the woman said she’s “absolutely, unequivocally, 100% against masking our kids.”

Kasey posted a video of the woman speaking at the meeting and wrote, “I’d like you to meet Nurse Rebecca Skoczylas … who spread misinformation” at a school board meeting.

“I’m calling her Nurse E.Coli b/c she’s full of 💩,” Kasey tweeted.

In another tweet, she referred to one of the nurses as a “dangerous RN sponsored by Schoolcraft College” and a “pathetic purveyor of health misinformation.”

None of the tweets contained a threat.

Nevertheless, the sheriff investigated the tweets and handed over the case to prosecutors in hopes of charging Helton.

Helton said the case is not over. One of the nurses filed a personal protection order against her.

“I want answers as to how this investigation came about and who was involved. Myself and my family deserve this for the pain of injustice that has been brought about by the @LCSOMI politically-motivated attempt to silence me,” Helton tweeted Tuesday.

Progress Michigan, a progressive advocacy group, filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the sheriff’s office and prosecutor’s office on Dec. 15 for communication related to the case. Metro Times couldn’t reach Murphy for comment.


