Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Highland Park man charged in murder of veteran Detroit disk jockey John O'Leary

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge John O'Leary's WABX-FM headshot. - JOHN O'LEARY/FACEBOOK
  • John O'Leary/Facebook
  • John O'Leary's WABX-FM headshot.

A Highland Park man was charged Wednesday in the murder of beloved Detroit disc jockey John O’Leary.

Sean William Lamoureux, 38, is accused of fatally stabbing O’Leary at the home the two men shared on the 150 block of Candler Street.



Police found O’Leary’s body covered in black sheets under the back porch Sunday afternoon.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Lamoureux with open murder and larceny in a building. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

O’Leary, 68, spent four decades on Detroit rock radio, working at WWWW-FM, WLLZ-FM, WABX-FM, and WCSX-FM, where he worked from 2002-2013 before dedicating his time to voiceover work.

A Redford High School graduate and a Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts alum, O'Leary started his radio career in 1975 at WWWW-FM.

Details of his death remain unclear, including what led up to the stabbing.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The ‘skyscraper curse’ is totally real in Detroit Read More

  2. Fans react to news that veteran Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary was found stabbed to death at Highland Park home Read More

  3. COVID-19 hospitalizations reach alarming rate as new cases soar in Michigan Read More

  4. Pee, bullets, the Rolling Stones, and a disturbing report about Michigan's country music festival: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  5. Detroit won't institute vaccine mandate for cops, first responders as COVID-19 surges Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation