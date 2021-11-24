Highland Park man charged in murder of veteran Detroit disk jockey John O'Leary

click to enlarge John O'Leary/Facebook

John O'Leary's WABX-FM headshot.

A Highland Park man was charged Wednesday in the murder of beloved Detroit disc jockey John O’Leary.Sean William Lamoureux, 38, is accused of fatally stabbing O’Leary at the home the two men shared on the 150 block of Candler Street.Police found O’Leary’s body covered in black sheets under the back porch Sunday afternoon.The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Lamoureux with open murder and larceny in a building. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.O’Leary, 68, spent four decades on Detroit rock radio, working at WWWW-FM, WLLZ-FM, WABX-FM, and WCSX-FM, where he worked from 2002-2013 before dedicating his time to voiceover work.A Redford High School graduate and a Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts alum, O'Leary started his radio career in 1975 at WWWW-FM.Details of his death remain unclear, including what led up to the stabbing.