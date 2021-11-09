Buy your Christmas tree early, Michigan, because the 2008 housing crisis might be why they're in short supply now

Not to be a total buzzkill but there are reports that artificial trees may also be hard to come by as a result of the supply and shipping delays.
"In 2021, we’re seeing a variety of trends influencing artificial and live Christmas tree supply across the country, and are encouraging consumers to find their tree early this year to avoid shortage impacts," Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association said on the organization's website. "If I can give one piece of advice to consumers right now, it is to find and buy your Christmas tree early."Last year, the demand for live trees was so high, doubling from years previous, due to, you know, the fact that we were stuck in our homes, that many local tree farms ran out of their stock weeks before the holiday. So, shop early and be prepared to drop some extra green on evergreens.
