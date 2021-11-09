News Hits

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

News Hits

Buy your Christmas tree early, Michigan, because the 2008 housing crisis might be why they're in short supply now

Posted By on Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge Buy your tree, real or fake, like, right now, folks. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • Buy your tree, real or fake, like, right now, folks.

So this is Christmas?

Retailers are urging shoppers to check their Christmas shopping lists twice as early due to supply chain disruptions, due, in part, to a so-called "worker shortage" (we like to think of it as a fair wage revolution, but whatever) and the United States Postal Service and other shipping services have been citing delivery delays that are expected to impact the holidays. We can't help but wonder: did Christmas lose the war on Christmas?



Well, this latest shortage might indicate that, yes, the most wonderful time of the year is about to get a little less jolly.

In Michigan, which is the third-most producer of Christmas trees in the U.S., tree growers are warning of what can only be described as the Grinch's wet dream: a Christmas tree shortage.

While it was severe weather that impacted growers in the Pacific Northwest this year, that is not the case in Michigan, where growers are citing the Great Recession that has been a leading factor as to why Michigan's tree numbers are low in 2021, as it takes anywhere from 6-10 years to grow trees to a marketable height and, apparently, when there's a housing crisis most people (aside from predatory mortgage lenders) aren't able to think about presents, carols, or Christmas trees. As a result, Christmas trees are shockingly spruce, er, we mean scarce this year — and the scarcity might cause, you guessed it, a possible price surge.

Some tree farms are most concerned about the number of 10-12 foot trees available, which they say are going to be among the hardest to find this year.

Not to be a total buzzkill but there are reports that artificial trees may also be hard to come by as a result of the supply and shipping delays.

"In 2021, we’re seeing a variety of trends influencing artificial and live Christmas tree supply across the country, and are encouraging consumers to find their tree early this year to avoid shortage impacts," Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association said on the organization's website. "If I can give one piece of advice to consumers right now, it is to find and buy your Christmas tree early."

Last year, the demand for live trees was so high, doubling from years previous, due to, you know, the fact that we were stuck in our homes, that many local tree farms ran out of their stock weeks before the holiday. So, shop early and be prepared to drop some extra green on evergreens.

Anyway, let's not get so bummed out that we forget the true reason for the season: Mariah Carey. You're welcome.


