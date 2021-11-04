Email
Thursday, November 4, 2021

Stench from Jeep plant in Detroit prompts another air quality violation

Posted By on Thu, Nov 4, 2021 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge A rendering of the Jeep Grand Cherokee assembly plant on St. Jean in Detroit. - CITY OF DETROIT
  A rendering of the Jeep Grand Cherokee assembly plant on St. Jean in Detroit.

State environmental regulators issued another air quality violation notice for the stomach-churning stench wafting from Stellantis’ year-old Jeep Assembly plant.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) investigated the smell on Oct. 28, the same day it received a complaint about the stench near the Jeep Grand Cherokee assembly plant on St. Jean on the city’s east side.



EGLE issued the violation notice on Wednesday, saying an investigator “observed persistent and objectionable paint/solvent odors of moderate to strong intensity impacting residential areas downwind of the facility.”

Residents near the plant have complained for months about a pungent, headache-inducing odor. An investigation by EGLE found that the smell was coming from paint.

The odor prompted EGLE to issue an air quality violation notice in September.

In early October, Stellantis insisted it had taken steps to “minimize the odors.”

"FCA is monitoring the painting process equipment very closely to identify any operating conditions which might cause odors to escape into the general building atmosphere and potentially be discharged through the building ventilation system," Mack plant manager Michael Brieda wrote in a letter Monday to EGLE's Air Quality Division.

EGLE issued a second violation to Stellantis on Oct. 20 for failing to properly contain emissions.

Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has until Nov. 24 to respond in writing to the most recent violation. The automaker must explain the cause of the odor and how it will correct the violation.

This week, EGLE launched a website focused on air quality issues at Stellantis’ facilities in Michigan.

This week, Stellantis launched a hotline to report odors emanating from the plant. The toll-free line is 833-310-2313.

