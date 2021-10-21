Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Trump-endorsed GOP candidate for Michigan Secretary of State to speak at QAnon conference

Posted By on Thu, Oct 21, 2021 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge A protester holds a sign referencing the QAnon conspiracy theory at a rally for President Donald Trump in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • A protester holds a sign referencing the QAnon conspiracy theory at a rally for President Donald Trump in Detroit.

Former President Donald Trump’s pick for Michigan secretary of state, Kristina Karamo, plans to deliver a speech at a major QAnon conference in Las Vegas this weekend called “For God & Country: Patriot Double Down.”

The Oak Park Republican with no political experience received Trump’s endorsement after she falsely claimed Michigan officials rigged the election. She continues to trumpet lies about the election and is still calling for an Arizona-style audit, even after that state’s examination reaffirmed Biden's victory and contradicted claims about fraud last month.



Karamo announced her participation in the conference on Facebook on Oct. 2.

“Come to the Patriot Double Down Where I will be speaking!!!” she wrote.

The conference is organized by John Sabal, a Trump loyalist and prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist known as “QAnon John.” Also set to attend are Jim and Ron Watkins, a father-and-son duo that some experts believe invented “Q,” and three Arizona lawmakers who were involved in the state’s deeply flawed election audit.

The event’s logo includes two cards, a Queen and seven, and two dice, both of which add up to the number 17, which QAnon adherents use to refer to Q, the 17th letter in the alphabet. In the event’s promotional video are the QAnon slogans, “Where we go one, we go all” and “The Great Awakening.”

Karamo’s campaign told Bridge that she was “unaware” of the QAnon references and that she “does not and never has supported QAnon.”

"The conference is not about QAnon, it's about God and Country," Karamo's campaign insisted in an email "Kristina can not control who will be at the conference and (if) some out of the hundreds that will be there believe in QAnon so be it, but one will probably never know as that is not what the conference is about. For the press to continue to state otherwise is simply an attempt to smear a good person through guilt by association."

QAnon is a baseless conspiracy theory that suggests Trump was secretly fighting Satan-worshipping Democrats and blood-drinking pedophiles. The FBI has identified QAnon as a domestic terrorism threat.

