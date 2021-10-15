Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 15, 2021

Whitmer may be forced to give up $3.4M in excess campaign contributions

Posted By on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign may have to part with $3.4 million in excess contributions by the end of the year, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a court filing.

Whitmer previously claimed she is not beholden to the donation limits normally imposed on candidates because of an administrative ruling that allows officeholders facing recalls to receive unlimited contributions. Since she is the subject of several recall efforts, Whitmer was accepting donations that exceeded the cap of $7,150 per donor.



The Michigan Republican Party filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that the administrative ruling gives Whitmer an unfair advantage.

In a new court filing, Benson said Whitmer would have to return or donate the excess donations if they’re not used to fight a recall. Of the several recall that have been filed against Whitmer, none is expected to go beyond collecting signatures.

"The governor would be required to disgorge any contributions received in excess of the MCFA (Michigan Campaign Finance Act) limits at that time — months before even the April 19, 2022 deadline for Republican gubernatorial candidates to file their nominating petitions," the filing said.

Whitmer has received $8.6 million in contributions for her reelection bid so far this year, breaking a record for the most money raised by a Michigan gubernatorial candidate in an off-year. Her campaign has more than $10.6 million in the bank, giving her a decisive, early fundraising advantage over her Republican challengers. Overall, Whitmer has raised $14.2 million in her reelection bid, which is $1 million more than she raised during the entire 2018 election cycle.

Republicans on Friday pledged to continue fighting the excess donations.

"Gretchen Whitmer has illegally raised funds in excess of Michigan’s contribution limit by claiming a recall exception for a recall that doesn’t exist," Gustavo Portela, spokesman for the Michigan Republican Party, said in a statement. "We’ll fight in court to ensure that campaign finance rules continue to be applied fairly across the board for all candidates running for Governor because no one is above the law."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Nike designer plans to reopen Michigan's only HBCU Read More

  2. Fellow cops slam James Craig for never actually getting law enforcement license in Detroit Read More

  3. Washtenaw county's domestic violence shelter rocked by allegations of victimizing and traumatizing survivors seeking help Read More

  4. Couple behind failed northern Michigan 'glamping' venture ordered to issue refunds Read More

  5. Anti-mask parents are wrong: Schools with no mask mandates in Michigan have more COVID-19 cases Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation