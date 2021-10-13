Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Detroit News perpetuates lies about election fraud by running Craig op-ed with false claims

Posted By on Wed, Oct 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig inside the department's headquarters. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig inside the department's headquarters.

The Detroit News on Tuesday amplified falsehoods about election security by running an op-ed by Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig that claimed “there are serious examples and ongoing cases of voter fraud in the state of Michigan.”

The former Detroit police chief made the claim after meeting with former President Donald Trump on Sept. 29 in Florida. Craig is seeking Trump’s endorsement, and the former president is only backing candidates who push lies about election fraud.



In the op-ed, Craig calls for an audit of the presidential election in Michigan, which Trump lost by 154,000 votes. Craig cited a handful of well-publicized examples of isolated election fraud that would come nowhere close to tipping the election for Trump.

On the same day as the op-ed, hundreds of Trump supporters, emboldened by conspiracy theories and lies, rallied outside the Capitol to demand an audit.
Related Republicans parrot conspiracies at Trump-endorsed Michigan rally for so-called election ‘audit’
A misspelled Trump sign at the right-wing rally calling for a so-called “audit” of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021.
Republicans parrot conspiracies at Trump-endorsed Michigan rally for so-called election ‘audit’
By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance
News Hits
The falsehoods have pitted Americans against each other, fueled the Jan. 6 insurrection, and eroded the public’s faith in elections.

As journalists, our job is to separate fact from fiction. By giving Craig a platform to peddle disinformation, The Detroit News chose clicks over truth.

On Wednesday, Trump continued his crusade against Republicans who refuse to spread lies about the election. In a statement, he hinted that he would endorse primary candidates who challenge state lawmakers who have not supported an audit.

"Why won’t they give respected professionals and representatives at yesterday’s rally the right to do a Forensic Audit of Wayne County (Detroit) and Macomb County?" Trump said. "That includes the RINOs in the State Senate and House who for, whatever reason, do nothing but obstruct instead of seeking the truth.

"Hopefully, each one of these cowardly RINOs, whose names will be identified and forthcoming, will be primaried, with my Complete and Total Endorsement, in the upcoming election."

During the rally Tuesday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson emphasized that election officials have already conducted audits and found no irregularities.

“It’s disgraceful to see the former president and his enablers in the Michigan legislature continue to undermine faith in what was a successful, secure election, executed exceptionally well by over 1500 clerks & affirmed by 250+ audits conducted by professional election officials,” Benson tweeted. “By lying to the people of Michigan these ‘leaders’ put their own partisan ambitions ahead of the truth & the needs of our state & country. Their goal is to cause so much frustration & confusion that people give up, disengage, stop voting & thereby stop holding them accountable. I have faith that the people of Michigan will see through this charade and that voters on both sides of the aisle will choose truth, and continue to believe in their voices, their votes and their authority to hold their elected officials accountable.”

In June, Republicans on the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee released a thorough report that concluded there was no evidence of widespread election fraud.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Nike designer plans to reopen Michigan's only HBCU Read More

  2. Washtenaw county's domestic violence shelter rocked by allegations of victimizing and traumatizing survivors seeking help Read More

  3. Couple behind failed northern Michigan 'glamping' venture ordered to issue refunds Read More

  4. Four security guards charged with involuntary manslaughter for 2014 death of Black man at Northland mall Read More

  5. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan blasts racism as source for Benton Harbor’s water crisis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation