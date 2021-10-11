Mayor Duggan calls for new animal shelter at former incinerator site

Mayor Mike Duggan has a simple solution for solving the overcrowding problem at Detroit’s animal care and control facility — build a larger building.
Mayor Duggan presented his plans to Detroit city council for approval of the new $5 million shelter that will allow twice as many kennels and, according to him, would improve the quality of care.
The new site will be on Russell and Ferry, and if that sounds vaguely familiar to you, it is the site of the former controversial incinerator facility.
The incinerator opened in 1989 and for decades emitted a foul odor that greeted the residents of the Russell and Ferry area. A 2018 report found that the incinerator not only exceeded emission limits hundreds of times, but it was also only fined for 8 emission exceedances.
In March 2019, the incinerator was shut down, but it wasn’t until February of this year that the State of Michigan stripped the incinerator of its permits.
Todd Grezech, CEO of Detroit Thermal, the company that operated the incinerator and held the lease at Russell street, told the Detroit News in February that he expected the demolition of the site to take up to two years.
If Detroit city council approves the proposal, Mayor Duggan expects to begin work on the space in spring 2022 and open the new animal care facility one year later in 2023.
