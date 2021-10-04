Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 4, 2021

Whitmer vetoes GOP-backed election bills, saying they perpetuate the 'Big Lie'

Posted By on Mon, Oct 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed four election bills at a dinner with the Detroit NAACP on Sunday, saying the legislation was intended to restrict voting access and perpetuate baseless claims about election fraud.

The bills are the first of many that Republicans are pushing under the guise of “election integrity.” Emboldened by former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about election fraud, Michigan Republicans earlier this year introduced a 39-bill package that would curtail voting access, impose restrictions absentee ballots, and limit the secretary of state’s ability to assist voters.



“I will always protect our civil rights and stand up for our democracy that countless Americans have fought to preserve,” Whitmer said in a statement Monday. “That’s why I vetoed legislation that would have perpetuated the ‘Big Lie’ or made it harder for Michiganders to vote. Right now, Michigan Republicans are participating in a coordinated, national attack on voting rights that is designed to undermine confidence in our election system and systematically disenfranchise Black voters, communities of color, older voters, and college students. I will have no part in any effort that grants an ounce of credence to this deception, so harmful to our democracy.”

Whitmer vetoed HB 4837, HB 4838, HB 4528 and HB 4492.

Two of the bills were unnecessary and misleading because they addressed issues that were non-existent. HB 4838, for example, would prohibit electronic poll books and tabulators from being connected to the internet after the polls open. Some baseless conspiracy theories falsely suggested poll books may have been manipulated by outsiders, even though the poll books are not connected to the internet on the day of the election.

Another bill would prohibit third parties from accessing the Qualified Voter File. Third parties are already barred from accessing the file.

Whitmer said one of the bills would make it more difficult to place polling locations at senior living facilities and large apartment complexes.

“The governor demonstrated once again that she is the people’s governor,” Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP Detroit Chapter, said in a statement. “She is the governor wherever she is from her desk in Lansing to a dinner at the NAACP. She is still Big Gretch and has the pen to prove it!”

Republicans criticized Whitmer, saying she’s turning her back on election security.

“It’s clear Gretchen Whitmer isn’t interested in protecting democracy,” Gustavo Portela, spokesman for the Michigan GOP, said. “She’s more interested in grand standing and pandering rather than strengthening the security of our elections. This will change when we retire her next year and elect a new Republican Governor.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Everything we saw at the grand opening of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit
Stab Back Better
Ferndale Pride, American Speed Festival, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ is a benign, happy piece of trash
The software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fuck Facebook Read More

  2. ICYMI: Detroit Lions fans get humiliated, Michigan’s top doc resigns, Republicans latch onto Trump’s Big Lie Read More

  3. Authorities shut down Ambassador Bridge after possible explosives found Read More

  4. ‘An alarming time for women in our country’: Hundreds rally in Lansing for reproductive rights Read More

  5. The software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation