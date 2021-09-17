Email
Friday, September 17, 2021

Satirical ad tears into GM for resuming donations to Republicans who tried to overturn election

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge General Motors' Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • General Motors' Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit.

Political action group MoveOn slammed General Motors in a new digital ad for donating to the campaigns of lawmakers who spread falsehoods about the presidential election.

The satirical ad mocks GM for resuming its political action committee donations after pledging to temporarily halt campaign contributions after the Jan. 6 insurrection. At the time, GM said it would “evaluate” its PAC contributions “to ensure candidates align with our core values.”



“Now we’re back to writing big checks to the people who objected to the election,” the ad says. “Together we’re undermining the very foundation of American democracy, but we're making a bet that you don't know or don't care. General Motors, navigating to treason."

GM’s political action committee donated $72,000 to 12 U.S. House representatives and senators who played various roles in trying to overturn the election.

“General Motors cannot brag about its corporate citizenship while making PAC donations to Republicans who supported a violent attempt to overthrow our government and attempted to illegally install Trump as president,” Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn, said in a statement. “If GM wants to preserve its legacy as leaders in the industry, then they need to honor their commitment to our democracy and refuse to fund those who played a role in trying to overthrow our government.”

Metro Times couldn't reach GM for comment.


