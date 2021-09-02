Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Gov. Whitmer slams Texas abortion ban, warns it could happen in Michigan if ‘Roe’ is overturned

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge Governor Gretchen Whitmer. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block Texas's new law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — a period before many women even realize that they're pregnant.



Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement on Thursday denouncing what might very well be the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

"Texas's new, extreme anti-choice law hurts women and threatens healthcare workers," she said in a statement. "It is a gross infringement on reproductive rights and freedoms, and the Supreme Court’s decision to allow it to stay in place functionally overturns Roe v. Wade. The insidious law essentially bans abortions, even in cases of rape or incest, and allows strangers to sue medical professionals or anyone who helps women get the healthcare they need. The impacts of this decision are potentially catastrophic for the right to choose."

Whitmer also vowed to fight similar laws in Michigan, but warned that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would also allow the state's previous abortion ban to go back into effect.

“In Michigan today, abortion is safe and legal, but we have an arcane law on the books from the 1930s banning abortion and criminalizing healthcare providers who offer essential reproductive services," she said. "Thankfully, that law is superseded by Roe v. Wade, which affirms the constitutional right to reproductive choice. But, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, a ban on abortion will go back into effect in dozens of states, including Michigan."

She added, "I have always stood with those fighting for their right to choose, and I will not stop now. I will stand in the way of any bills that seek to strip away fundamental rights from women or get in the way of doctors’ ability to do their jobs."

As a lawmaker, Whitmer has been a vocal supporter of a woman's right to choose to get an abortion. While a state Senator in 2013, speaking against a controversial "rape insurance" measure that required women to purchase a separate insurance rider to cover abortions, even in instances of rape or incest, Whitmer revealed that she had been sexually assaulted as a freshman at Michigan State University.

"I'm about to tell you something I've not shared with many people in my life. But over 20 years ago I was a victim of rape," she said. "And thank god it didn't result in a pregnancy. Because I can't imagine going through what I went through and then having to consider what to do about an unwanted pregnancy from an attacker."

In 2019, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she believed the U.S. Supreme Court will eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, but promised she would not enforce Michigan's abortion ban if it did.

"It is, I think, at this point likely that we will see Roe v. Wade overturned by the United States Supreme Court," Nessel told an audience at a Planned Parenthood summit, according to Michigan Advance, adding, "I will never prosecute a woman or her doctor for making the difficult decision to terminate a pregnancy."

Michigan's abortion law carries a charge of felony manslaughter for abortions when the mother's life is not at risk.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The most radical Supreme Court in American history just announced its intentions. Get ready. Read More

  2. ‘Forever chemicals’ found at three Michigan military bases near the Great Lakes Read More

  3. Jewell Jones tomfoolery, new Detroit restaurants, Whitmer slams Texas: the top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines Read More

  4. ICYMI: Detroit City Council under investigation, majority of Michigan students required to wear masks, and more Read More

  5. Alleged white supremacist accused of scouting abandoned jails in Michigan for ‘hate camps’ ordered to stand trial Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation