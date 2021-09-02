On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block Texas's new law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — a period before many women even realize that they're pregnant.
"I'm about to tell you something I've not shared with many people in my life. But over 20 years ago I was a victim of rape," she said. "And thank god it didn't result in a pregnancy. Because I can't imagine going through what I went through and then having to consider what to do about an unwanted pregnancy from an attacker."In 2019, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she believed the U.S. Supreme Court will eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, but promised she would not enforce Michigan's abortion ban if it did.
