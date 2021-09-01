Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Advocates demand local eviction moratoriums before thousands lose their homes in metro Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge Sarah Torres of the Moratorium Now! Coalition joins activists in Detroit calling for local and state eviction moratoriums. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Sarah Torres of the Moratorium Now! Coalition joins activists in Detroit calling for local and state eviction moratoriums.

After the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic last week, tens of thousands of metro Detroit renters are at risk of losing their apartments, housing advocates say.

Activists gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue Wednesday to call on local and state officials to impose a moratorium on evictions and speed up the release of financial assistance set aside to help pay delinquent rents.



“There is no reason for people to be evicted at this point in time as we wade through the trouble of this pandemic,” said Yvonne Jones of the Moratorium Now! Coalition. “We’re demanding that the mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, get up off his ass and do something now. They have the money and the ability to help.”

Detroit and Michigan each had moratoriums on evictions but let them expire months ago. In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide moratorium for communities experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission. The ban prohibited landlords from evicting residents in metro Detroit.

But last week, the Supreme Court struck down the moratorium.

“Housing is a human right,” said Sarah Torres of the Moratorium Now! Coalition. “Everyone deserves to be in a home.”

Some states, including California, Maryland, and New Jersey, still have eviction moratoriums, as do cities such as Boston and Los Angeles.

Duggan’s office didn’t respond for a comment.

Housing advocates also are demanding the release of financial assistance from the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was funded as part of the federal pandemic relief packages. Of the nearly $47 billion made available nationwide, more than $600 million went to Michigan. But most of the money has not been distributed, and state officials said they’re scrambling to process the applications.

“The money is not being disbursed,” said Abayomi Azikiwe, a Detroit organizer with Moratorium Now! Coalition. “There are people in need who haven’t been able to pay rent for more than one year. That is totally unacceptable.”

Roughly 61,000 metro Detroit residents are facing eviction, according to the Legal Aid and Defender Association, a Detroit-based nonprofit that serves vulnerable and underserved populations.

On Wednesday, the group announced a partnership with Oakland County and Detroit to provide a homelessness prevention program for residents facing evictions or foreclosure because of COVID-19. The group is holding a fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the House of Pure Vin at 1433 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. The event will feature wine tasting with food paints, music from DJ Emmett Burkes and speakers.

Brian Silverstein, of the activist group Detroit Will Breathe, said the problem goes far beyond evictions.

“This is much more than an eviction crisis. This is connected to the larger housing crisis in this city,” Silverstein said. “It is a process of gentrification and displacement on a racist basis. We don’t have a place to live. We’re constantly being pushed from one rat-infested, flooded apartment to another.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The most radical Supreme Court in American history just announced its intentions. Get ready. Read More

  2. ‘Forever chemicals’ found at three Michigan military bases near the Great Lakes Read More

  3. Gov. Whitmer slams Texas abortion ban, warns it could happen in Michigan if ‘Roe’ is overturned Read More

  4. ICYMI: Detroit City Council under investigation, majority of Michigan students required to wear masks, and more Read More

  5. Jewell Jones tomfoolery, new Detroit restaurants, Whitmer slams Texas: the top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation