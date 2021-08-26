Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Michigan health department urges schools to require masks as COVID-19 surges

Posted By on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge About half of Michigan's students are enrolled in schools that have issued mask mandates. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • About half of Michigan's students are enrolled in schools that have issued mask mandates.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that schools require masks as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise, but fell short of calling for a mandate of its own.



"Several local health departments and many school districts have already moved forward to require masks in schools; we applaud their efforts and encourage all Michigan districts to follow their lead," MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin tells Metro Times in a statement. "We continue to work closely with school administrators and local health departments to advise on masking and prevention strategies and will continue to monitor the school population closely."

On Tuesday, the Oakland County Health Division issued an emergency health order requiring that all students and staff at all public and charter schools wear masks. Even without an MDHHS mandate, at least 153 of the state's 537 school districts have issued mask requirements, impacting nearly half of the state's students, or 46%, according to a Bridge Michigan analysis.

MDHHS says it recommends all Michiganders to get vaccinated.

"MDHHS encourages all eligible Michiganders to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are able," she says. "The vaccine is our best protection against the virus and how we can end this pandemic together."

You can find out how to make a vaccination appointment at VaccineFinder.org.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. FBI raids homes, offices of two Detroit council members as corruption probe widens Read More

  2. Tennis instructor accused of flashing Nazi salute at Birmingham schools meeting loses his job Read More

  3. Local group ‘disgusted’ by Lucido photo Read More

  4. Fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman face $5.1M fine for robocall scheme in Michigan, other states Read More

  5. Nazi salute, insults hurled at chaotic Birmingham schools meeting over mask mandate Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation