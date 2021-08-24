Email
Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Detroit cop arrested, suspended following brawl just hours after graduation

Posted By on Tue, Aug 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge Ceremony for graduating Class 2021-H in Detroit. - DETROIT POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Detroit Police Department
  • Ceremony for graduating Class 2021-H in Detroit.

Just hours after graduating from the police academy over the weekend, a probationary Detroit cop was arrested after he was caught on video in a brawl in Greektown.

The officer, who was off-duty, has been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.



At a news conference Monday, Detroit Police Chief James White said the investigation would be wrapped up within seven days and would include a review of cell phone video, which shows the officer in street clothes punching a man in the face early Saturday morning. He continued swinging while police tried to break up the fight.

In a statement, White added, the department is “extremely disappointed in the behavior and actions of this probationary officer. His conduct does not represent the hardworking men and women of this department.”

The officer was part of Friday’s graduating Class 2021-H.

Police said the officer, whose name has not be released, was arrested and jailed.

Three weeks ago, an on-duty cop was suspended after punching a man in the face in Greektown.

Detroit Police Lt. Willie Duncan was charged last week with criminal sexual conduct after prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted another police officer.

