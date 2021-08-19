News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 19, 2021

News Hits

Ann Arbor declares September Psychedelics Awareness Month — and we're tripping

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
Don't trip — or do. Ann Arbor just took its progressive stance on entheogenic plants and psychedelics a step further.

September is officially Entheogenic Plants and Fungi Awareness Month, thanks to a resolution introduced by Ann Arbor city councilmember Jeff Hayner (D) with support from Decriminalize Nature Ann Arbor (DNA2). The resolution passed in a unanimous vote earlier this week, Marijuana Moment reports.



The resolution cites research, some of which stems back to the 1960s, that has found the use of entheogenic plants and fungi to be beneficial and therapeutic when it comes to improving one's health, mental wellness, and spiritual growth.

“Practices with entheogenic plants/fungi have been considered sacred to human cultures and human relationships with nature for thousands of years,” the resolution text reads.

The resolution also addresses the Food and Drug Administration's recent Breakthrough Therapy Designation for psilocybin which, along with other naturally occurring psychedelic plants, have been found to treat major depressive disorders like treatment resistant depression, end-of-life anxiety, cluster headaches, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

To honor Entheogenic Plants and Fungi Awareness Month, the city of Ann Arbor will host Entheo Fest each year, starting Sep. 19. The event will celebrate sacred plants and fungi, as well as inform the community of their benefits. The three-hour festival will be held at the Diag on the University of Michigan's campus and will feature speakers, educational vendors, and live music.

“We’re going to have Entheo Fest here in Ann Arbor and I think it’s kind of exciting that we’re exploring these new boundaries, that we’re looking at alternatives to mental health solutions, improvements to mental health solutions, and so on,” Hayner said Monday.

Ann Arbor is one of six cities across the U.S. to decriminalize possession and cultivation of naturally occurring psychedelics. However, Oregon is the only state to decriminalize and legalize ;psilocybin for therapeutic use.

To read the full resolution, visit a2gov.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of Psychedelics, magic Mushrooms

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nazi salute, insults hurled at chaotic Birmingham schools meeting over mask mandate Read More

  2. Macomb County parents urge local leaders to enact a mask mandate in schools Read More

  3. Magic mushrooms and a Nazi salute over mask mandates in schools: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  4. ICYMI: We lost the war in Afghanistan, Detroit population drops, Tesla tech investigated, and more Read More

  5. Entertainment and incarceration in Greektown, downtown Detroit’s wildest district Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 18, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation