Detroit man accused of threatening to kill Whitmer, Nessel to avoid jail in plea deal

Courtesy of Detroit Police Department

Robert Sinclair Tesh.

A 34-year-old Detroit man who prosecutors say “made credible threat to kill” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel has pleaded guilty but mentally ill in a deal that would keep him out of jail.Robert Sinclair Tesh was charged in April with false report of a threat of terrorism, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.In exchange for his guilty plea, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to a sentence of five years of probation, as long as he continues to receive mental health treatment, doesn't possess firearms, and abstains from alcohol and drugs.Tesh has been out of jail on bond with a GPS tether since April 29 and has caused no problems, according to prosecutors.His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.Tesh is accused of telling an acquaintance on a social media messenger on April 14 that he wanted to kill Whitmer and Nessel. Detroit police arrested him later that day.“The facts in this case were very disturbing. We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against public officials who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement Wednesday. “You can disagree with their positions or their methodology, but you absolutely cannot act as this defendant acted or you will be charged criminally.”