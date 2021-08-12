Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Detroit man accused of threatening to kill Whitmer, Nessel to avoid jail in plea deal

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM

Robert Sinclair Tesh. - COURTESY OF DETROIT POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy of Detroit Police Department
  • Robert Sinclair Tesh.

A 34-year-old Detroit man who prosecutors say “made credible threat to kill” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel has pleaded guilty but mentally ill in a deal that would keep him out of jail.

Robert Sinclair Tesh was charged in April with false report of a threat of terrorism, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.



In exchange for his guilty plea, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to a sentence of five years of probation, as long as he continues to receive mental health treatment, doesn't possess firearms, and abstains from alcohol and drugs.

Tesh has been out of jail on bond with a GPS tether since April 29 and has caused no problems, according to prosecutors.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Tesh is accused of telling an acquaintance on a social media messenger on April 14 that he wanted to kill Whitmer and Nessel. Detroit police arrested him later that day.

“The facts in this case were very disturbing. We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against public officials who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement Wednesday. “You can disagree with their positions or their methodology, but you absolutely cannot act as this defendant acted or you will be charged criminally.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Cori Bush forced Democrats to be accountable. And that’s exactly what Big Money feared in Nina Turner.
Free Will Astrology (Aug. 11-17)
DSO goes ‘Star Wars,’ Charivari, Ribs and R&B, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Pandemic talk
Why does it feel like so many tours skip Detroit? It’s complicated.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Betsy DeVos won’t run for Michigan governor as GOP searches for viable candidates Read More

  2. Fox News suddenly gives a shit about CDC guidelines when it's Rashida Tlaib Read More

  3. Investigation into drugging allegations at Birmingham’s Rose Room is 'inactive' after 7 complaints filed Read More

  4. Cori Bush forced Democrats to be accountable. And that’s exactly what Big Money feared in Nina Turner. Read More

  5. How James ‘Hollywood’ Craig hoodwinked Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 11, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation