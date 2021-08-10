News Hits

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

News Hits

Fox News suddenly gives a shit about CDC guidelines when it's Rashida Tlaib

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge Rep. Rashida Tlaib dances without a mask at a wedding in Dearborn. - SCREENGRAB/TWITTER
  • Screengrab/Twitter
  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib dances without a mask at a wedding in Dearborn.

Oh, good. Fox News has entered the chat, and, as usual, it's as if the pot called the kettle black — when in fact the pot is actually a dangerous cesspool of misinformation, misogyny, and Tucker Carlson.

Fox News, as well as a slew of hypocritical Republicans, have taken aim at U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday after an Instagram video surfaced showing the Michigan Congresswoman dancing maskless at a large indoor wedding on Sunday. The photo came after Tlaib addressed U.S. Sen. Rand Paul who, hours earlier, had posted a video in which he spewed his reckless stance on vaccines, masks, lockdowns, and the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant.



"It's time for us to resist. They can't arrest all of us," the Kentucky Senator said in the video. "They can't keep all of your kids home from school. They can't keep every government building closed, although I've got a long list of ones they might keep closed or ought to keep closed." He added: "No one should follow the CDC's anti-science mask mandates."

Way to go, dickhead.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is being ravaged by the virus and, as of Monday, the state reached a grim milestone: Kentucky reports a total of 500,267 cases. The state's hospitals are also reaching capacity, and between March and July, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Kentuckians accounted for 95% of all cases, 92% of of hospitalizations, and 89% of all deaths.

"The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again," Tlaib wrote on Twitter, adding, "People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus."

The video of Tlaib comes just two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines saying that people in high-risk infection areas should continue to wear masks when indoors, regardless of one's vaccination status. The CDC also launched an interactive color-coded map to help people identify areas with high transmission rates.

Dearborn, which is in Wayne County and where Tlaib was spotted dancing, at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, is marked "orange" according to the map, which means COVID-19 infection and transmission rates are "substantial." In areas that are deemed red and orange, the CDC says vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike should wear masks indoors.

Vermont is the only state in the continental U.S. that is within the "moderate" range, which means the rest of the country, when looking at the map, looks like it's on fire — or, like, a fucking stop sign, as in "stop listening to Fox News and other misinformation spreading twats, otherwise this shit is never going to end."

OK, let's get this straight: Fox News, the same network that has allowed asshats like Tucker Carlson to openly called the vaccine "the biggest scandal" of his lifetime and is the same network that quietly issued a memo to its employees that said they could work in the office maskless as long as they were vaccinated, despite the messages spread by network anchors who have lied about the vaccine's safety and efficacy to millions of viewers — and has also, in a totally confusing way, had these same anchors urge viewers to get the vaccine — now wishes to acknowledge and validate the CDC guidelines because ... it's Tlaib?

A post on Tlaib's personal Instagram on Sunday reveals that, yes, Tlaib was at the wedding of Wanye County Commissioner Sam Baydoun's son and, in one photo, she can be seen with a patterned face mask dangling from one ear.

Metro Times reached out to the Instagram user who posted the dancing video to inquire about whether the event required proof of vaccination or negative test to attend, but did not immediately receive a response.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

