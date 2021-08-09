Email
Monday, August 9, 2021

Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to 18 months in prison for accepting bribe from drug trafficker

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM

Detroit police squad car.
  Steve Neavling
  • Detroit police squad car.

A former Detroit cop who took a $15,000 cash bribe from a drug trafficker has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The bribery scheme stems from an April 2019 raid in which Detroit police seized two kilograms of heroin and one kilogram of cocaine from a drug dealer’s house.



Michael Mosley, 49, accepted a $15,000 bribe in exchange for not pursuing charges against the trafficker.

A month after the raid, the drug dealer stashed $15,000 in cash in the backyard of an abandoned house for Mosley to retrieve.

Mosley pleaded guilty in February 2020 and was sentenced on Friday.

“Michael Mosley violated his oath to serve and protect the people of Detroit. His misconduct was a betrayal of his fellow officers, and it is not representative of the outstanding work of the Detroit Police Department every day," Timothy Water, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said in a statement. "The FBI will do everything in its power to bring corrupt police officers to justice to ensure communities can have faith in the integrity of law enforcement."

Interim DPD Chief James White said his department is “deeply disappointed” by Mosley’s actions.

“Clearly, the actions of this former officer are disheartening; however, it does not represent the values of our department and the vast majority of the men and women who serve honorably to keep our residents safe,” White said.

Mosley is just the latest former Detroit cop sentenced to jail for bribery. Deonne Dotson was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison for taking cash bribes from auto collision shops. Dodson was the last of six former Detroit police officers to be sentenced in the extortion scheme. The others – Charles Wills, James Robertson, Jamil Martin, Martin Tutt, and Anthony Careathers – have served time in federal prison.

