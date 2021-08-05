Rep. Tlaib saves Detroit families from being evicted under new moratorium, judge says

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Downtown Detroit from the top of Book Tower.

Landlords are forbidden from evicting tenants in Wayne County because the area is experiencing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a judge announced Wednesday, citing a decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Chief Judge William McConico of the 36th District Court said the CDC informed him that the county, which includes Detroit, is subject to a temporary moratorium imposed earlier this week because the area is experiencing a “substantial” threat of transmission.The moratorium also includes Oakland and Macomb counties.The judge’s announcement came just hours after the court said it would proceed with evictions in Detroit because the transmission rate was not high enough to meet the CDC’s threshold for the moratorium.“Effective immediately, no residential evictions will proceed for nonpayment of rent in the City of Detroit,” McConico said in a statement."While there has been some confusion regarding transmission levels and whether the eviction moratorium applied to Wayne County, it is clear that the new eviction moratorium was intended to protect the citizens of Detroit and Wayne County,” he said.McConico thanked U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, for helping clarify that Detroit was included in the moratorium."Conflicting guidance created much confusion throughout the day as to whether the City of Detroit qualified for inclusion in the CDC’s moratorium,” McConico said. “Absent her efforts, it is unclear how many Detroit families would be facing imminent eviction from their homes at this moment.”The CDC on Tuesday issued the new moratorium, which covers counties experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of COVID-19 spread."The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday. "This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads."McConico said the moratorium, which expires Oct. 3, will save lives.“The data provided in the CDC’s Order shows a strong correlation between high eviction rates in “socially vulnerable” areas and elevated community transmission of COVID-19,” he said. “This current eviction moratorium is forecasted to save an untold number of lives by ensuring that residents can remain in their homes as the delta variant continues to rapidly spread throughout the nation.”