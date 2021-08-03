Wayne State University becomes at least 8th college in Michigan to impose vaccination mandates

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Wayne State University in Detroit.

Wayne State University is requiring all students returning to campus for the fall semester to be vaccinated against COVID-19, President M. Roy Wilson announced Tuesday.Students have until Aug. 30 to prove they’ve been vaccinated.The university also is requiring masks indoors until at least Sept. 15.“As we have from the beginning of the pandemic, we are today revising our campus response to respond to emerging evidence and local data,” Wilson said in a statement to the campus community. “To best protect the health and safety of our campus community, Wayne State will require all students, faculty and staff who plan to be on campus during the fall semester to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.”Wayne State is at least the eighth university in Michigan to impose some form of vaccination mandates. Those requiring returning students to be vaccinated include the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Albion College, and Kalamazoo College, and the University of Detroit Mercy. Lawrence Technological University and Oakland University are requiring vaccinations for students living in campus housing.Central Michigan University recently said it was not requiring vaccines but will mandate masks until at least September.Wayne State classes begin on Sept. 1.Wilson warned that students who violate the mask mandate will be disciplined but he didn’t elaborate.“Full vaccination of our campus community will eventually eliminate the need for masks and allow a renewed sense of normalcy in our interaction,” Wilson said.