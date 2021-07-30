Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 30, 2021

State Supreme Court allows Detroit charter proposal to appear on ballot

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge Spirit of Detroit - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Spirit of Detroit

Advocates of a proposed revision to Detroit’s city charter scored a major victory Thursday after the Michigan Supreme Court ordered the controversial initiative to be placed on the Aug. 3 ballot.

The panel voted 4-3 to overturn the Wayne County Circuit Court and Michigan Court of Appeals’ decision to remove the proposed revisions from the ballot.



Progressives have advocated for Proposal P, saying it would promote equity and accountability, crack down on police brutality, improve transportation and access to affordable housing, protect property values from unfair assessments, impose a moratorium on water shutoffs, and develop a comprehensive environmental health policy.

Opponents, including Mayor Mike Duggan, argued the charter could bankrupt the city, saying it would cost as much as $2 billion over a four-year period.

An independent analysis from Michigan State University estimated the charter would only cost an additional $7 million a year.

The Charter Revision Commission, which drafted the proposal, appealed the lower court’s decisions.

At issue was whether the charter revisions needed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s approval to appear on the ballot. Saying Proposal P has “substantial” legal deficiencies, Whitmer declined to approve it.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court ruled that state law does not require the governor to approve a charter proposal for it to appear on the ballot. Since state law “does not explicitly provide the Governor with an unfettered veto in the charter revision process, we decline to create one from the statue’s silence,” the court’s decision states.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

White terrorist privilege
Michelle Zauner closes the door on H Mart in quest for joy as Japanese Breakfast
ICYMI: Detroiters iffy on Craig’s gov run, Kilpatrick gets remarried, the Olympics aren’t worth it, and more
The beach body horror of M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’
The resurgence of universal mask guidelines is missing a critical point
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan Supreme Court limits use of restraints on juveniles Read More

  2. House Oversight Committee investigating new allegations in Flint water crisis cover-up report by Metro Times Read More

  3. ICYMI: Detroiters iffy on Craig’s gov run, Kilpatrick gets remarried, the Olympics aren’t worth it, and more Read More

  4. Faith leaders launch campaign to increase vaccination rate among Black residents in metro Detroit Read More

  5. Plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hatched in Ohio, was conceived and steered by FBI Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation