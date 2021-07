Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood could be disciplined for violating court rules in Michigan

Shutterstock

A federal judge on Thursday ordered pro-Trump attorney and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood to explain “why he should not be disciplined” for sharing a video of a previous court hearing on social media in violation of court rules.U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker's order came three days after she admonished Republican Party lawyers for filing a lawsuit in Michigan that made baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Parker is weighing whether to reprimand the attorneys over what she called “fantastical” claims in the lawsuit.Despite court rules that prohibit recordings of court proceedings, Wood shared a video of the hearing on the social media platform Telegram. The clip included closing remarks from attorney Sidney Powell, which Wood called “eloquent.”Wood later deleted the post.In a motion filed Tuesday, local activist Robert Davis asked Parker to hold Wood in contempt for violating court rules.Wood has until July 22 to explain why he should not be penalized for posting the video on social media.Parker has not yet ruled on possible sanctions for the baseless lawsuit and asked both sides on Monday to file more briefs.