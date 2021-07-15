Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Hoping to win over Trump-loving white voters, James Craig blasts U.N. probe of systemic racism

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig, pivoting to his new role as an aspiring Republican politician, said on Fox News on Wednesday that it’s “absolutely wrong” for the United Nations to investigate systemic racism in the U.S.

Craig also said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that he plans to make an “important announcement for Michigan’s future” on the Fox News show next week.



Carlson, a conservative provocateur, responded, “If you’re going to announce for governor, we’ll be very excited.”

As Craig prepares to win over Trump-loving white voters, which he’ll need to win a Republican primary for governor, he slammed Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for inviting the U.N. on Tuesday to investigate “the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia.”

“We don’t need this,” Craig told Carlson. “It’s divisive, and it really benefits the status quo and the liberal elite. That’s exactly what it does.”

Craig suggested he should “do the investigation” into systemic racism.

In 2017, Craig was criticized for quickly dismissing an internal investigation that found racism in the police department.

In 2019, the “Call ‘Em Out Coalition,” a group of Black activists, issued Craig a “Sambo Award” for allowing the police department to become increasingly white under his leadership.

Also in 2019, Craig accused U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of being racist for saying that Detroit's artificial intelligence surveillance system had a bias against Black people. Tlaib was vindicated when two Black men were wrongfully arrested in Detroit due to the computer system.

While delivering his first political speech on July 6, Craig said he voted twice for President Donald Trump and insisted government handouts contributed to systemic poverty in Black communities.

Craig has yet to address the baseless conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud in the 2020 election.

Michigan Democratic Party spokeswoman Roderick Applewhaite on Thursday blasted Craig for pledging to make his political announcement on Fox News.

“Flocking to a media safe space – with anchors like Tucker Carlson that never press him to answer any questions to define where he stands on the issues – could have only been thought up by the pack of insider consultants that are already driving James Craig’s political campaign,” Applewhaite said in a written statement. “A real leader would use an announcement this big as an opportunity to make the case directly to Michiganders that they have what it takes and are genuinely interested in improving their lives. Luckily, our working families already have one. Governor Whitmer has put Michigan back to work and delivered one of the strongest economic comebacks in the country. No amount of cable appearances can undo those gains.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news
Billionaires in space
Ann Arbor Art Fair, Detroit Festival of Books, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar, offers a glimpse at what happens when an authoritarian coup is successful
‘Lillith’ is a diamond in the gory rough, and a smattering of other flicks to stream now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news Read More

  2. Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar, offers a glimpse at what happens when an authoritarian coup is successful Read More

  3. Michigan GOP executive director steps down after Trump loyalists call for his resignation Read More

  4. FBI severely bungled Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation, new Justice Department review finds Read More

  5. Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to 80 months in prison for collision shop bribery scheme Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation