VP Harris urges Detroiters to get COVID-19 vaccine as city’s rate lags

Harris also recognized frontline workers.
“As COVID-19 cases rose, it was Detroit’s frontline workers who worked around the clock to help care for those who were sick,” she said.
Earlier in the day, Harris took part in a “voting rights listening session” that included Michigan State Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
“I do believe that fighting for the right to vote is as American as apple pie,” Harris said. “It is so fundamental … fighting for the principles of our democracy.”
Harris had originally planned to visit Detroit on June 28, but that trip was postponed after widespread flooding hit the area, following heavy rains. She flew to Detroit Monday morning and is expected to depart shortly after a Whitmer fundraising event. During the Detroit event, she thanks Whitmer, calling her “a friend, a leader — certainly of Michigan’s but a national leader.”
Whitmer is up for reelection in 2022 and Republicans are heavily targeting the race after she rose to national prominence as a 2020 vice presidential hopeful and for her tough COVID-19 restrictions, which made her a frequent target of former President Trump.
Biden visited Traverse City and Antrim County earlier this month. Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes.
Ted Goodman, Michigan Republican Party spokesman, did not respond to a request for comment about Harris’ visit.
The Biden administration had set a goal of achieving a 70% national COVID-19 vaccination rate by July 4. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported as of Monday, 67.6% of adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine with 58.2% being fully vaccinated. Including children aged 12 and older, 64.9% have received one shot and 58.8% are fully vaccinated.
“We can do this together, Detroit!” Harris concluded. “I know we can.”Originally published July 12, 2021 by Michigan Advance. It is republished here with permission.
