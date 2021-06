Kid Rock celebrates Pride Month by calling fans 'fucking f*****s'

click to enlarge s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

Kid Rock.

Well, happy Pride to you too, bitch.Unfortunately, it looks like it's business as usual for the problematic diarrhea-mouthed Michigan-bred deep-fried rap-rock star-turned-proud Nashville redneck, whose past is speckled with, well, diarrhea splatter, the Confederate Flag , sexism, transphobia, right-wing apologist rhetoric, "music," and disturbing drunk encounters like the one captured on video this past weekend.In a cell phone video obtained by TMZ , Kid Rock is seen flipping off a fan while yelling "Fuck your iPhone, yeah!" into a microphone during what is believed to be an impromptu appearance at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennesse, on Saturday night.According to, the bar's security attempted to instruct the crowd to put their phones away, likely at the request of Rock. However, cameras rolled regardless, and that's when Kid did what Kid does best: offend."You can post this dick right now," he sang into a microphone, grabbing at what we can only assume is a limp corndog between his legs, adding, "You fucking f*****s with your iPhones out."Yes, Kid's use of the homophobic slur during a month of reflection dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ communityabsolutely deplorable. But what is perhaps most disturbing about the incident is just howthe word fell from his mouth — and how little he seemed to care to have been recorded saying it.If he's can loosely hurl the slur as if it's a part of his daily vocabulary at an adoring fan with a smartphone who, in the past, may have paid money to see a Kid Rock concert or, more tragically, attended his annual Chillin' The Most cruise (and somehow avoided a deadly staph infection in the process)... then that's a major fucking problem.Though it's too early to determine whether this video will be Rock's undoing, it appears unlikely given the recent trend in country music.Disgraced country music star Morgan Wallen faced a similar controversy earlier this year when he was caught on video using the n-word.Though he faced backlash and was suspended by his record label, dropped from radio stations and streaming services, was banned from attending several music award shows, and barred from award eligibility, his fans doubled down on their fandom by renting billboards rejecting his quick cancellation and flocked to downloads, streams, and album purchases, which kept Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 1 even after the slur video was released. Hell, Wallen's 2018 record also re-entered thealbum chart at No. 10, which was several spots higher than when the album was originally released.Oh, and last month Wallen performed for the first time since the February incident. Guess where? Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse in Nashville where, a few weeks earlier, a drunk man had been arrested after he weaponized his colostomy bag Kid Rock has not yet addressed the video.Detroit Metro Times