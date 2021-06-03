FBI busts Highland Park detective for allegedly setting up fentanyl-laced heroin deal

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A bag of fentanyl.

A Highland Park detective has been charged in federal court with conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin while on the job.Tiffany Lipkovitch, 45, is accused of setting up a drug deal between a confidential FBI source and an alleged heroin dealer.The FBI recorded numerous calls between the source and Lipkovitch, a 10-year veteran of the Highland Park Police Department. At one point, Lipkovitch provided pictures of heroin and explained that the prices ranged between $80 and $100 a gram.Lipkovitch eventually introduced the source with Amber Bellamy, 38, of Detroit. Bellamy sold the source 45 grams of the fentanyl-laced heroin, according to the federal complaint.In return for setting up the drug deal, the source met Lipkovitch, who was on duty and in her police uniform, and gave her $300, authorities allege.Bellamy and Lipkovitch were charged with distributing and conspiring to distribute drugs.“While the vast majority of our police officers work honorably and faithfully to protect and serve the citizens of this region, our office continues to prosecute those corrupt officers who put their own greed above the public good and abuse their position violate the law,” acting U.S. attorney Saima S. Mohsin said in a statement.Timothy Waters, special agent in charge of the Detroit Division of the FBI, added, “This case is an example of the importance the criminal justice system places on prosecuting its own who have abused their positions of trust in dereliction of duty."Lipkovitch was fired from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 following allegations that she helped prison inmates who were smuggling drugs and commissary items.It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Highland Park Police Department knew about the previous allegations.“We do not condone this type of activity,” Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp said in a statement. “The citizens of Highland Park have expectations, as they should, that law enforcement officers obey the laws they swore to enforce. Like anyone else in the community, if a person violates the law they should be brought to justice.”Detroit Metro Times