Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 3, 2021

FBI busts Highland Park detective for allegedly setting up fentanyl-laced heroin deal

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge A bag of fentanyl. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • A bag of fentanyl.

A Highland Park detective has been charged in federal court with conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin while on the job.

Tiffany Lipkovitch, 45, is accused of setting up a drug deal between a confidential FBI source and an alleged heroin dealer.



The FBI recorded numerous calls between the source and Lipkovitch, a 10-year veteran of the Highland Park Police Department. At one point, Lipkovitch provided pictures of heroin and explained that the prices ranged between $80 and $100 a gram.

Lipkovitch eventually introduced the source with Amber Bellamy, 38, of Detroit. Bellamy sold the source 45 grams of the fentanyl-laced heroin, according to the federal complaint.

In return for setting up the drug deal, the source met Lipkovitch, who was on duty and in her police uniform, and gave her $300, authorities allege.

Bellamy and Lipkovitch were charged with distributing and conspiring to distribute drugs.

“While the vast majority of our police officers work honorably and faithfully to protect and serve the citizens of this region, our office continues to prosecute those corrupt officers who put their own greed above the public good and abuse their position violate the law,” acting U.S. attorney Saima S. Mohsin said in a statement.

Timothy Waters, special agent in charge of the Detroit Division of the FBI, added, “This case is an example of the importance the criminal justice system places on prosecuting its own who have abused their positions of trust in dereliction of duty."

Lipkovitch was fired from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 following allegations that she helped prison inmates who were smuggling drugs and commissary items.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Highland Park Police Department knew about the previous allegations.

“We do not condone this type of activity,” Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp said in a statement. “The citizens of Highland Park have expectations, as they should, that law enforcement officers obey the laws they swore to enforce. Like anyone else in the community, if a person violates the law they should be brought to justice.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 2-8)
The sensible liberal
Republicans ❤️ terrorists
Detroit police once considered artist Sheefy McFly a criminal. Now he’s making his mark on the city in a big way.
Savage Love: Quickies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Black man attacked by K-9 for several minutes after surrendering sues Michigan State Police Read More

  2. Michigan Republican Rep. privately called Dr. Fauci 'a science truth teller,' according to released emails Read More

  3. Why a U-M professor signed a 'Statement of Concern' warning about the death of U.S. democracy Read More

  4. Damage to Underground Railroad monument in Detroit worries activists Read More

  5. Savage Love: Quickies Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation