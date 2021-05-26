Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Michigan man imprisoned for 32 years is freed after DNA evidence exonerated him of murder

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge Gilbert Lee Poole Jr. - MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • Michigan Department of Corrections
  • Gilbert Lee Poole Jr.

A Michigan man who spent nearly 32 years in prison for murder is being released Wednesday after DNA evidence ruled him out as the killer.

Gilbert Lee Poole Jr. was sentenced to life in prison in 1989 for the murder of Robert Mejia, who was stabbed to death after leaving a bar in Pontiac.



At the request of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Oakland County Circuit Judge Rae Lee Chabot vacated the 56-year-old's sentence after DNA testing showed blood found at the scene of the murder did not belong to Poole or the victim.

It was one of the first exonerations prompted by Nessel’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), which she created in 2019 to investigate credible claims of innocence. The Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School Innocence Project, which was involved in the case for more than a decade, urged the CIU to examine the case after securing DNA testing of evidence.

“This case serves as an example of the important work being done by our Conviction Integrity Unit,” Nessel said in a statement. “When we established this team in 2019, we made a commitment to ensuring those convicted of state crimes are in fact guilty while also providing justice to those wrongfully imprisoned. I appreciate the tireless work the unit put in alongside the WMU-Cooley Innocence Project to reach this outcome for Mr. Poole.”

Poole’s conviction was largely based on bite mark analysis, which has since been deemed unreliable. At the trial, a forensic evidence expert testified that Poole’s teeth matched the bite mark found on the victim’s body.

“Mr. Poole’s conviction was based on unreliable evidence, including bite mark comparison which is not based in science,” Innocence Project attorney Marla Mitchell-Cichon said. “I commend the Michigan Attorney General and her establishment of a conviction integrity unit that will investigate claims of innocence and uncover the truth.”

In 2019, the AG’s office and Innocence Project received more than $1 million in federal grants to review 600 claims of innocence. So far, the CIU has received more than 1,300 requests for assistance.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: My partner of 27 years has been sleeping with my best friend
Free Will Astrology (May 26-June 1)
That inconvenient insurrection
The 2021 Detroit Metro Times Fiction Issue
Hamas To Bibi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Majority Black Detroit left behind as economic recovery benefits white and wealthy Read More

  2. Child abuser may dodge jail time because of ‘shady’ deal with Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido Read More

  3. Detroit artist and former boxing champ Ray Gray released from prison after 48 years for murder he insists he did not commit Read More

  4. RecoveryPark strikes back Read More

  5. Michigan militias are a grave threat that must be confronted, Nessel to testify Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
The 420 Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation