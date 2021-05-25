Detroit artist and former Golden Gloves boxing champ Ray Gray released from prison after 48 years for a murder he insists he did not commit

click to enlarge Dave Mesrey

Imprisoned for nearly 50 years for a crime he says he did not commit, Ray Gray was released from a state prison in Muskegon on Tuesday.

As the result of a plea deal with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Van Houten vacated Gray’s first-degree murder conviction Tuesday morning in a hearing via Zoom, and Gray pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree murder.

Van Houten then ordered his release on time served “in the interests of justice.”

Gray, 69, walked out of prison Tuesday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. to a joyous group of family and friends, including his wife, Barbara Rinehart Gray and his sister Phyllis Long.

“It’s one of the happiest days of my life,” said Gray. “I feel blessed and grateful for the people who made this happen. Justice is often not only blind, but deaf, and you have to continue to touch it. People touched it and kept touching it, and now we’re here. … This time the system worked.”

Gray and Barbara, who have been married since 1985, shared a tearful embrace with their family in the shadow of the penitentiary.

“We've been disappointed so many times that it's hard to believe," said Barbara.

In 1973, Gray, then a 21-year-old boxer contemplating turning pro, was convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Army veteran Reuben Bryant, a heroin dealer, during a robbery of a Euclid Street apartment on Detroit’s west side.

“This is not an exoneration,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “However, this case does present many questions that cannot be answered.”

“I feel like a boxer whose corner has thrown in the towel, but he wants to fight on," said Gray. “The struggle continues.”

