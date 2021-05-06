Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Fewer babies dying in Detroit as prenatal care improves, officials say

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Detroit’s infant mortality rate, which was higher than any American city and even China and Mexico a decade ago, dropped to its lowest level in at least 20 years.

The rate of babies that die before their first birthday plunged by more than a third between 2018 and 2019, the latest year for which statistics are available. In 2019, the city reported 11 deaths for every 1,000 live births, compared to 16.7 deaths for every 1,000 live births in 2019.



The decline helped Michigan reach its lowest infant mortality rate – 6.4% – in a century.

In 1992, Detroit’s infant mortality rate was 21.4.

The gap also is narrowing between Black and white babies who die before their first birthday. The mortality rate for Black babies declined from 18.9 per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 12.3 in 2019. For white babies, the rate fell from 6.4 in 2018 to 9.7 in 2019.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Mayor Mike Duggan and Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who was the city health department's director from 2017 to 2019.

“I’m an ER doctor. I have pronounced infants dead before,” Khaldun said. “These are not just trends. This is not just data. These are people’s lives. These are people’s children.”

The city credited the decline to partnerships and programs run by the health department, local health systems, and community groups such as Make Your Date, a local nonprofit focused on helping women have healthy pregnancies and births. The key was getting pregnant women to access to early preventive care, officials said.

Make Your Date was the subject of recent controversy after city officials deleted emails related to the nonprofit following accusations that Duggan had granted it preferential treatment because he had a relationship with the program's leader, Sonia Hassan. In a scathing report in December 2019, the Detroit Office of Inspector General found that Duggan’s then-chief of staff Alexis Wiley “abused her authority” by ordering city employees to erase emails that referenced the nonprofit, and two other city officials were “complicit” in carrying out Wiley’s orders to delete the emails. Last month, Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office, which investigated the deleted communication, would not file charges because emails were eventually recovered.

Babies are far more likely to be healthy when their mothers receive sufficient, quality care and support during pregnancy. Beginning in 2017, the city offered free rides to medical appointments and worked with partners to provide prenatal education classes and mentorships to guide women through each phase of pregnancy. In 2019, the city provided 6,226 Lyft rides, up from 723 in 2017.

The leading causes of infant death are low birth weight, birth defects, sudden infant death syndrome, and maternal pregnancy complications. Poverty, unsafe housing, food insecurity, environmental hazards, and transportation barriers also heavily contribute to maternal health and birth outcomes, health officials said.

“We’ve dramatically reduced this,” Duggan said of infant mortality deaths. “You cannot address the racial disparity in health care in this country without being very conscious, without being very intentional.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Racist country
Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground
Pandia Health is bringing home-delivered birth control medication to Michigan
Savage Love: My husband is sending money to a FinDom
Free Will Astrology (May 5-11)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wisconsin man arraigned on terrorism-related charge in plot to kidnap Whitmer Read More

  2. Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground Read More

  3. CVS Health now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Michigan Read More

  4. Michigan groups press Congress to pass tougher methane rules Read More

  5. Detroit City Council passes 'recall' resolution for laid-off hospitality workers — but Michigan law is in the way Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation