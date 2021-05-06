Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Comedian Samantha Bee blasts Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores over role in prison phone call injustice

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge 'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee. - RON ADAR / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com
  • 'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores found himself a target of comedian Samantha Bee, who lampooned the billionaire for his involvement in the prison-industrial complex on TBS's Full Frontal.

In a new clip, Bee discusses the $1.4 billion prison telecom industry with Bianca Tylek of Worth Rises, an advocacy organization for incarcerated people.



Connecticut has the most expensive prison phone calls in the nation, where a 15-minute phone call can cost nearly $5. Connecticut makes nearly $7 million a year on these predatory phone calls, she said.

"But Connecticut isn't doing this alone," Bee said. "Like every true crime story, there's a sneaky accomplice."

In this case, the accomplice is none other than Gores, whose company Platinum Equity owns the prison communications firm Securus.

"It really sounds like the shell company of a bad guy in a Marvel movie," Bee said.

Securus pulls in $700 million a year from its predatory phone calls.

"You're a billionaire because there were times I didn't eat," a mother of a formerly incarcerated man told Gores in the clip. "You're a billionaire because of times my lights went off. You're a billionaire off my back."

Worth Rises is supporting Connecticut's Senate Bill 972, which would provide free communication for incarcerated people.

You can watch the full clip below:


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Racist country
Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground
Pandia Health is bringing home-delivered birth control medication to Michigan
Savage Love: My husband is sending money to a FinDom
Free Will Astrology (May 5-11)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground Read More

  2. Wisconsin man arraigned on terrorism-related charge in plot to kidnap Whitmer Read More

  3. CVS Health now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Michigan Read More

  4. Detroit City Council passes 'recall' resolution for laid-off hospitality workers — but Michigan law is in the way Read More

  5. Michigan groups press Congress to pass tougher methane rules Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation